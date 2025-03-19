Capsa Healthcare Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovation Center, Elevating Collaborative Healthcare Solutions

New facility offers immersive experiences with advanced point-of-care and pharmacy automation technologies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a pioneer in medication management, pharmacy automation, and point-of-care technologies, proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Innovation Center at its corporate headquarters in Canal Winchester, Ohio. This groundbreaking facility invites healthcare leaders to engage with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to enhance healthcare delivery across the full continuum of care settings.

The Innovation Center serves as a dynamic environment where healthcare executives, pharmacy leaders, and clinical care professionals can directly interact with Capsa's extensive technology ecosystem. From industry-leading central fill automation systems and retail pharmacy solutions to mobile computing workstations, medication management solutions, and medical procedure carts, the center showcases the full spectrum of Capsa's innovations.

“Healthcare providers are navigating unprecedented challenges in delivering exceptional patient care while maintaining operational efficiency,” said Jeff Schlossnagle, Chief Commercial Officer at Capsa Healthcare. “Our Innovation Center fosters a collaborative space where decision-makers can experience firsthand how our integrated technology ecosystem addresses these challenges across the care continuum.”

Visitors to the Innovation Center will have the opportunity to:

Collaborate with our workflow and automation engineers to design strategic plans and solution roadmaps tailored to each customer’s unique objectives and outcomes.

Explore Capsa's revolutionary central fill pharmacy solutions, including high-volume counting cell technology and innovative unit-of-use dispensing automation.

Discover the breadth of Capsa's expansive point-of-care portfolio, designed to streamline clinical workflows and optimize a connected care environment.

Experience the Kirby Lester line of pharmacy automation solutions for vial prescription dispensing, verification, and counting.

Review how Capsa can transform medication administration, automated med dispensing, clinical procedure management, and healthcare supplies organization.



“The Innovation Center brings to life Capsa's mission of engineering a path to better care,” added Todd Ross, VP of Marketing at Capsa Healthcare. “By creating this interactive environment, we’re helping our customers envision exactly how our solutions can enhance their care delivery process across an array of clinical disciplines and delivery network sites and locations.”

The Innovation Center is now accepting reservations for guided tours and personalized demonstrations.

About Capsa Healthcare: Across the healthcare continuum, Capsa stands out as the leader in purposefully designed, integrated solutions for pharmacy automation, medication management, and point-of-care technologies. Capsa has partnered with healthcare providers for more than 60 years to engineer innovative answers for complex challenges. Capsa's solutions optimize workflows, streamline repetitive tasks, and improve clinical efficiency. From automating pharmacy operations to enhancing patient engagement, Capsa is engineering a path to better care. For more, visit capsahealthcare.com.

Media Contact: Timothy Hankins, Marketing Communications Manager | thankins@capsahealthcare.com

