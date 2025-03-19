Prevent Child Abuse America Launches Groundbreaking Public Service Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse Before It Happens





CHICAGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevent Child Abuse America, a leading advocate for child well-being, is proud to announce the launch of a new public service campaign aimed at raising awareness and promoting proactive solutions to prevent child abuse before it ever begins. “Kids Say… Not A Bad Parent Problem”, the new campaign seeks to break the harmful stigma that child abuse is solely a result of “bad parenting” and instead highlights the broader social, economic, and environmental factors that contribute to family crises.

At least 1 in 7 children in the United States experience abuse or neglect each year. However, child abuse is preventable. The new public service announcement (PSA) set to air on TV and Radio across the U.S. underscores that by strengthening families through access to resources, supportive services, and community programs, we can create safer, healthier environments where children can thrive.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to live a purposeful and happy life with hope for the future,” said Melissa Merrick, PhD, President and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America. “Our campaign is about shifting the conversation from blame to prevention. By investing in families and providing the right support systems, we can help prevent child abuse before it happens.”

The campaign features a series of :15, :20, :30, and :60-second television PSAs that encourage individuals, organizations, and policymakers to take action. Viewers will learn how they can support families by advocating for evidence-based programs, donating to prevention initiatives, and connecting families to local resources.

PCAA’s signature home visiting program, Healthy Families America, has been proven to reduce child abuse and intimate partner violence while improving long-term health and educational outcomes.

The PSA campaign aligns with their vision of a world where all children grow up happy, healthy, and supported by strong families and communities.

To learn more, visit PreventChildAbuse.org. Preview the PSAs here. PLEASE, join us in making a difference — because every child deserves a safe and healthy future.

About Prevent Child Abuse America

Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the primary prevention of child abuse and neglect. Our mission is to prevent the abuse and neglect of our nation’s children by fostering an ecosystem of support that empowers and strengthens families. This ecosystem is designed to prevent child abuse before it starts, ensuring that all children and families can lead purposeful, happy lives filled with hope for the future.

