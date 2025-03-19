Canadian Net REIT Announces the Issuance of Units for Services Rendered and Grant of Performance Units in Relation With Its Unit Compensation Plan

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces the issuance of 36,577 units of the Trust at a price of $5.68 per unit, which equates to $207,757, and 106,710 deferred trust units as partial compensation for the services rendered by certain employees, members of management and the board of trustees during the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2024.

The issuance of the units and deferred trust units of Canadian Net constitutes a portion of salaries as per the Equity Incentive Plan approved by unitholders on May 25, 2022 (the “Equity Incentive Plan”).

Canadian Net also announces the grant of 154,048 performance units (“Performance Units”) to certain members of management under the Equity Incentive Plan. These units will vest in accordance with the criteria set forth in the Equity Incentive Plan and the achievement of performance targets, set by the board of trustees.

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

For further information please contact Kevin Henley at (450) 536-5328.

