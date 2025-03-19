The Marquie Group Joins Forces with City of Hope to Combat Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI) is proud to announce that it is supporting Peter P. Lee, M.D., Chair of the Department of Immuno-Oncology at Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, to raise awareness and funds for groundbreaking research on metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) using ivermectin.

Through its subsidiaries, Simply Whim and Music of Your Life, The Marquie Group is supporting Dr. Lee’s innovative work by donating 10% of Simply Whim product sales to his research efforts. Additionally, the company will air a series of nationwide radio commercials on its Music of Your Life network, encouraging listeners to visit a dedicated City of Hope landing page to make tax-deductible donations directly to Dr. Lee’s research.

CEO Marc Angell on Supporting this Research

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, shared the personal motivation behind this initiative, “When the founder of Simply Whim was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer a few years ago, I reached out to Dr. Lee after reading about his incredible work with ivermectin. While ivermectin alone may not prevent cancer recurrence, Dr. Lee’s team has achieved positive results when combining it with other drugs.” Angell emphasized the importance of funding for such projects, “Dr. Lee noted that securing financial support is a constant challenge for these types of studies. By leveraging our radio network and collaborating with City of Hope, we aim to drive donations directly to his research. The team at City of Hope has been incredibly supportive in making this happen.”

Dr. Peter P. Lee’s Research on TNBC with Ivermectin

Dr. Lee and his team are now in the clinical trial phase, focusing on patients with a specific type of breast cancer known as “metastatic triple-negative breast cancer” (mTNBC). This subtype of breast cancer is considered particularly aggressive and has relatively limited treatment options, making this research especially important. This trial examines the optimal dosages of the two drugs in a small and targeted group of patients, with expansion to evaluate the treatment's effectiveness.

Dr. Lee noted, “I'm grateful to Mr. Angell for this opportunity to support our work, and very optimistic about the potential of ivermectin in combination with immunotherapy against breast cancer and other tumor types.”

Looking Ahead

City of Hope has launched a dedicated landing page where Music of Your Life listeners and other supporters can contribute directly to Dr. Lee’s work. Additional details will be shared as the campaign progresses. This collaboration underscores Simply Whim’s commitment to making a meaningful impact in the fight against TNBC while raising awareness about the critical need for funding in cancer research.

We caution against unsupervised use of ivermectin.

For The Marquie Group:

Marc Angell, Chief Executive Officer

800-351-3021

marc@tmgiusa.com

For City of Hope:

Dr. Peter P. Lee, M.D.

Chair, Department of Immuno-Oncology, Beckman Research Institute

626-613-6348

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for example, statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of TMGI. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events, including the rollout of products and features and the future plans, timing and potential success of our future collaborations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date of this press release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Simply Whim, Music of Your Life, and others including our future collaborations; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; our limited operating history making it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; our inability to effectively manage future growth and achieve operational efficiencies; our inability to grow or maintain our active customer base; our inability to achieve or maintain profitability; occurrence of a cyber incident resulting in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; potential diversion of management's attention and consumption of resources as a result of new products and strategies; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.