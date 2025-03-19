Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares
TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2025.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
|
Distribution Details
|Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)
|$0.02500
|Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Record Date:
|March 31, 2025
|Payable Date:
|April 10, 2025
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|http://www.commercesplit.com/
|info@quadravest.com
