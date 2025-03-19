Submit Release
Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.07083 for each Preferred share ($0.850 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.94 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.33 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $39.27. 

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. 

Distribution Details
   
Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.07083
Record Date: March 31, 2025
Payable Date: April 10, 2025
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


