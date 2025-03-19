Proscia Raises $50M To Advance AI-Driven Pathology And Deliver The Future Of Precision Medicine

Proscia is rewiring pathology to speed up the development of targeted therapies, accelerate diagnosis, and match more patients with the best course of treatment

Funding led by global software investor Insight Partners comes as the surge in cancer cases compounds the impact of the shrinking pathologist workforce

The company will use the funds to grow its customer footprint and advance Concentriq, with focus on extending the platform's core AI capabilities



PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia® , a software company leading pathology’s transition to digital and AI, has secured $50M in funding, bringing its total raised to $130M. This investment follows Proscia’s record-breaking growth in 2024. Proscia now counts 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies among its users and is on track for 22,000+ patients to be diagnosed on its Concentriq® software platform each day.

Cancer patients often wait more than two months to receive a diagnosis and start treatment1 as the rest of medicine races ahead. Pathology—the bedrock of up to 70% of clinical decisions2 and a critical driver of every drug brought to market—is among the last fields of healthcare to modernize, despite mounting pressures from a workforce shortage and rising case volume. Proscia is rewiring pathology, shifting it from microscope to data-rich images, to overcome these challenges, unlock new insights, and shape the future of care.

At the center of this transformation is Proscia’s Concentriq, the only AI-driven pathology platform underpinning the precision medicine value chain. In powering drug discovery to diagnostics, Concentriq is a foundation for fueling the next novel therapies, accelerating diagnosis, and connecting a network of life sciences organizations and laboratories to match more patients with targeted treatments.

“We are living through an extraordinary moment in medicine,” said David West, Proscia’s CEO. “Demand for advanced diagnostics is surging, digital pathology is gaining global traction, and AI is moving faster than the boldest predictions made just a few years ago. Patients are waiting to realize the future of precision medicine. With this investment, we will ensure that more pathologists and scientists can deliver it.”

The funding was led by global software investor Insight Partners along with AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital’s US fund) and Triangle Peak Partners. Other investors included Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, Emerald Development Managers, GPG Healthcare, Fusion Fund, Interwoven Ventures, and Razor’s Edge.

“Insight has had a long-standing thesis on digitization and AI in pathology, and we've been waiting for a winner to emerge,” said Scott Barclay, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Proscia is poised to be that leader. With its fast-growing customer base and strong champions of its product, it will continue to solidify its position as digital pathology moves into the mainstream.”

Proscia will use the capital to propel its commercial momentum, growing adoption of its platform. This includes leveraging its OEM partnerships with Agilent Technologies and Siemens Healthineers. The company will also continue to weave AI into the core of Concentriq and expand its lead in offering the industry’s most extensive collection of applications through its precision medicine AI portfolio . Building on the impact of Concentriq Embeddings , which brings foundation models to the platform and has been demonstrated to accelerate AI development by 13x, Proscia will further enable researchers and data scientists to develop and deploy algorithms for biomarker discovery, clinical trials, and companion diagnostics on its platform.

"Adoption of digital pathology and AI is creating an opportunity for a more connected and data-driven healthcare ecosystem," said Katie Maloney, Partner at industry-leading strategy consulting and market intelligence firm DeciBio. "This shift is enabling precision medicine by making breakthroughs more technologically achievable, commercially viable, and clinically impactful for patients."

Learn more:

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE-IVDR certification for its diagnostic software. For more information, visit proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

________________________________

1 Lowes, S., & Cropper De Andres, I. (2025, February 13). Cancer waiting times: Latest updates and analysis. Cancer Research UK. ​ news.cancerresearchuk.org

2 NHS England (2017). Digital First: Clinical Transformation Through Pathology Innovation. National Pathology Programme; doi: https://www.england.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/pathol-dig-first.pdf

For Proscia

Sydney Fenkell

VP, Marketing Communications

sydney@proscia.com

215.816.3436

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.