Ric Flair’s WOOOOO! Energy Expands with On the Run Partnership in Missouri

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOOOO! Energy , the high-performance energy drink founded by 16x World Champion Wrestler Ric Flair, announced a major retail expansion with a new partnership with On the Run , owned and operated by Wallis Companies . The collaboration brings WOOOOO! Energy to 54 On the Run locations across Missouri, offering fans and energy drink enthusiasts a convenient way to fuel their day.

To celebrate this exciting partnership, Ric Flair will make a special in-store appearance at On the Run at Mobil located at 701 Caledonia Drive in O’Fallon, MO on March 26, 2025, between 3-4:30 p.m. CT. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the wrestling icon, snap photos and experience the electrifying energy of WOOOOO! firsthand. Those interested in attending can RSVP here .

“WOOOOO! I’ve always been about bringing the energy, and now, thanks to On the Run, we’re making it even easier for fans to get their hands on WOOOOO! Energy,” said Ric Flair, founder of WOOOOO! Energy, a LGNDS Global/Carma HoldCo brand. “We’re bringing the best-tasting, high-performance energy drink to Missouri, and we’re just getting started. See you at the meet and greet, O’Fallon!”

WOOOOO! Energy continues to broaden its footprint across the U.S., leveraging partnerships with key retailers such as On the Run, ShopRite, HOP Shops, Valor Oil and 1st Stop to increase accessibility and drive excitement around its growing product lineup. This expansion aligns with the brand’s mission to provide a “Better-for-You” energy drink alternative, featuring high-quality ingredients that deliver clean, sustained energy without the crash.

“WOOOOO! Energy is on a mission to redefine the energy drink category, and this partnership with On the Run is another step in making that vision a reality,” said Michael Taylor, president of WOOOOO! Energy. “By bringing WOOOOO! Energy to these key retail locations, we’re giving consumers a high-quality, better-for-you option that delivers both great taste and performance. We’re excited to continue expanding and reaching more fans who want to fuel their day the WOOOOO! way.”

On the Run Director of Merchandising, Corey Perkins added: “On the Run is thrilled to bring WOOOOO! Energy to our stores. We’re always looking for ways to offer exciting, innovative products to our customers, and The Nature Boy’s WOOOOO! Energy is a perfect fit. With Ric Flair’s legacy and the energy drink’s great taste and benefits, we know this will be a hit. It’s on!”

This partnership marks another milestone for WOOOOO! Energy as it accelerates its retail growth strategy. With two new flavors launching in Q2 and the highly anticipated debut of WOOOOO! ZERO, a no-sugar option, the brand is doubling down on its commitment to delivering bold flavors and clean energy. Made with adaptogenic mushrooms, nootropics and caffeine, and in bold flavors like Pineapple Berry, Strawberry Banana, Lemon, and Dragon Fruit, consumers can expect a clean, powerful boost from the sparkling mushroom elixir .

For more information about WOOOOO! Energy, visit woooooenergy.com .

About WOOOOO! Energy

WOOOOO! Energy is the high-performance energy drink brand founded by 16x World Champion Wrestler Ric Flair. Designed to fuel champions, WOOOOO! Energy delivers bold flavors and clean energy without the crash. As the official energy drink of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the brand is rapidly expanding nationwide through strategic retail partnerships, bringing its legendary energy to convenience stores, grocery chains, and major retailers across the U.S.

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About LGNDS

LGNDS is a global brand licensing agency that creates, licenses, and scales iconic brands, transforming fans into customers across different generations and geographies. By tapping into consumer nostalgia, LGNDS builds authentic connections between legendary figures and their audiences through innovative product development and strategic partnerships. The company collaborates with world-renowned icons to enhance, magnify, and safeguard their legacies, ensuring long-term brand growth. For more information visit LGNDSglobal.com .

About On the Run

Founded in 1968 and based in Cuba, Missouri, Wallis Companies is a petroleum distributor and convenience store operator. The Wallis portfolio includes over 1,200 dedicated individuals and services more than 230 convenience store locations in the region. Wallis Companies is a Regional Franchise Developer for On the Run in Missouri. Learn more about On the Run at www.OntheRunSTL.com . Other Wallis businesses include Dirt Cheap stores, Brite WorX car washes, a Lubricant Division, a Transportation Division, and a Car Wash Division.

