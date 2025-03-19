Life360 Appoints Former Amazon Cybersecurity Lead Vari Bindra as Chief Information Security Officer

Newly-created role underscores company’s commitment to safeguarding the digital well-being of millions of families worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF), the leading family connection and safety company, announced the appointment of Vari Bindra as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The creation of this position was a strategic move as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure the highest standards of security and privacy in support of its mission to become the world’s most trusted brand for family safety and connection.

“Ensuring the security and privacy of the millions of families who trust Life360 is fundamental to everything we do. As we continue to scale, implementing best-in-class digital safety measures remains a top priority,” said Justin Moore, Chief Technology Officer of Life360. “Vari’s deep expertise in cybersecurity and risk management across complex, global environments will be instrumental in advancing our security strategy and reinforcing Life360 as the most trusted brand for family safety and connection.”

Bindra brings over 20 years of expertise in information and cybersecurity at global brands including Amazon, Blackhawk Network, Fisher Investments, and Intuit. Most recently at Amazon, Bindra led all aspects of security, risk, and privacy for Amazon Retail Stores, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and the AWS Just Walk Out (JWO) businesses.

As CISO, Bindra will lead the strategy and implementation of best-in-class digital security solutions to make Life360 the world's best, most trusted brand for family safety and connection. He will be responsible for security across all product and enterprise systems, and will work closely with the senior leadership team to develop and implement proactive security initiatives, policies, and protocols to further strengthen the security culture at Life360.

“I’m excited to join Life360 and contribute to its commitment to protecting families in an increasingly connected world. Ensuring trust and peace of mind requires a proactive, innovative approach to cybersecurity, and I look forward to working with the team to advance security and privacy standards that keep millions of families safe,” added Bindra.

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 76.9 million monthly active users (MAU), as of September 30, 2024, across more than 170 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit Life360.com .

