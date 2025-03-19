Nearly 8 in 10 Americans Say Viewing Old Photos Brings Happiness and Calm with More than Half Experiencing Reduced Anxiety

New data from Fujifilm and Dr. Lauren Cook reveals photos as powerful tools in promoting positive emotions, connection and resilience

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a pioneer in the photography and imaging industry, has partnered with clinical psychologist and mental health expert Dr. Lauren Cook to unveil findings from Frame of Mind, a new survey highlighting the profound impact photography has on emotional well-being[1]. With more than 3 in 4 respondents agreeing that looking through old photos brings them happiness and calm, the survey, commissioned by Fujifilm, underscores the idea that photos—whether taken, shared, or simply looked at—aren’t just snapshots: they are powerful tools to promote happiness, connection, and resilience for people of all ages.

Photography: A Portal to Joy and Connection

Across demographics, the Frame of Mind survey found that 74% of respondents look at photos to relive personal memories, often evoking feelings of joy and connection. Revealing that many Americans view photography as an important part of their emotional health, photos were found to inspire more smiles (64%), reduce anxiety (58%) and help people feel uplifted (49%).

“Photos act as emotional anchors, grounding us in moments of happiness and connection,” remarks Dr. Cook. “What we’ve found here is that taking a few minutes a day to look through our photos or snap some pics can be a great form of self-care and bring us more joy than things we’ve turned to in the past like shopping, reading, gardening or even journaling.”

Whether digital or printed, the emotional impact of photos is more profound than we may realize. Nearly 3 in 4 Americans (71%) agreed that looking at their own photos brings more happiness than scrolling through social media. 84% also said they’re more likely to laugh and smile when they see their old pictures.

The Importance of Social Connections and Mental Health

Photography’s power isn’t limited to individual well-being—it’s also a key tool for maintaining social connections. Sharing photos helps 71% of people stay in touch with friends, and 66% use them to feel closer to loved ones.

“Photography provides a shared language for expressing our emotions, whether we're celebrating an achievement, sharing a challenge or simply staying connected with others,” Dr. Cook adds. “This act of sharing photos, especially in times of emotional need, can bolster our sense of belonging and community—critical components of emotional well-being.”

Additional Frame of Mind Key Findings:

Memory Preservation and Joy : 74% of respondents take photos to preserve everyday moments, while 68% document major milestones.

: 74% of respondents take photos to preserve everyday moments, while 68% document major milestones. More Enjoyment in the Mundane: 71% agree that taking photos increases the enjoyment of an activity.

71% agree that taking photos increases the enjoyment of an activity. Comfort at Home : 8 in 10 people believe displaying photos in their living spaces contributes to greater happiness and comfort.

: 8 in 10 people believe displaying photos in their living spaces contributes to greater happiness and comfort. A Creative Outlet : 72% of respondents use photography as a form of self-expression, finding joy in capturing and sharing their unique perspectives.

: 72% of respondents use photography as a form of self-expression, finding joy in capturing and sharing their unique perspectives. A Moment of Levity in Times of Grief: 65% of respondents find solace in photos during times of grief and 42% say revisiting old photos is a go-to strategy for cheering themselves up.

Fujifilm’s Commitment to Emotional Well-being Through Photography

“We are more connected through photos than ever before, and the emotional and social benefits they bring, as shown by these survey results, cannot be overstated,” noted Bing Liem, Division President, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Photography, in all its forms, is a powerful tool for emotional well-being and our commitment to preserving memories and enhancing human connections through this medium has never been stronger.”

For more than nine decades, Fujifilm has been at the forefront of innovation in the imaging industry, driven by the belief that photos are much more than pictures—they are reflections of who we are and the connections we cherish. Fujifilm is committed to its purpose of bringing the world more smiles by fostering opportunities for personal expression, connection and joy through the power of photography.

“Whether you are capturing a spontaneous moment or reliving a cherished memory Fujifilm is proud to continue to lead the way in providing individuals with the means to capture, share, and relive moments that bring joy and fulfillment,” added Liem.

About The Survey

The Frame of Mind survey was conducted by MarketVision Research. Findings are based on a survey conducted during 11/25/2024 - 12/4/2024 among 2,014 US-based respondents representative of the U.S. general population. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 at the 95% confidence level.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery.

The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM and INSTAX are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2025 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

[1] The Frame of Mind Survey is an online survey of US-based consumers ages 18-77 and representative of the US population conducted in November/December 2024 by Fujifilm MROC.

