Newest Patents from Yieldmo Push Boundaries for Predictive Creative in Advertising

Now With 30+ Awarded Patents, Yieldmo Continues Pursuit of Ad Tech Excellence with Transformative Solutions

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, has been awarded multiple patents for technology solutions impacting predictive creative and attention signal collection. With the introduction of these innovative technologies, Yieldmo has now been awarded over 30 patents, furthering the company’s commitment to boosting innovation and efficiency in the advertising industry.

Highlighting this latest round of patents are N-Formats and expanded capabilities for their Pinger solution.

With N-Formats, Yieldmo is leveraging its predictive creative technology to dynamically adjust and optimize visual ad content, based on user engagement and contextual data. This enables Yieldmo to provide more creative experimentation, automatic testing, and optimization of multiple ad variations. By applying advanced AI models to granular contextual signals – like page URL/metadata, page content + sentiment, device type, time of day, behavior, etc. – ads are more relevant to consumers and advertisers have more control over the environment where they target their audience.

The N-Formats methodology is also enhanced by the success and expanded capabilities of Yieldmo’s Pinger technology, which has become an engine for understanding how audiences engage with an ad on a granular level. By combining attention and engagement with traditional contextual signals (i.e., touch gestures, time spent on an ad, phone tilt, and movement) to measure ad performance at a granular level, Pinger provides Yieldmo with a deeper understanding of the environments in which ads are shown and the ways users engage with them.

“Yieldmo’s commitment to innovation means that we’re in constant pursuit of creating a sustainable future for the advertising industry. Now is the time to push beyond our industry’s perpetual state of evolution – we need to be creating tangible solutions that will impact our advertising partners,” said Mike Yavonditte, Founder & CEO at Yieldmo. “Artificial intelligence isn’t a dark cloud that looms large over us – it’s a beacon of hope actively reshaping the boundaries of what is possible for the industry. This is why these patents are so important to us. With this technology, we are helping our clients drive meaningful results in ways that weren’t achievable in the past.”

To learn more about Yieldmo, please visit www.yieldmo.com .

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable.

