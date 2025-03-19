New partnership between Seneca Polytechnic and Confederation College to create opportunities for students across Ontario

Aviation and Veterinary Technician programs to benefit through new resource and facilities sharing agreement

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and Confederation College have announced a new strategic partnership to enhance opportunities for students across Ontario and address critical skill gaps in key industries.

The collaboration will initially focus on Aviation programming while also exploring the potential for a unique Veterinary Technician program model in Northwestern Ontario. This partnership will allow both institutions to share faculty expertise, facilities, and resources, maximizing program delivery efficiencies while expanding educational access for students in communities across Ontario.

With changes in federal policies and ongoing provincial funding challenges affecting all postsecondary institutions in Ontario, both Seneca and Confederation are pursuing new ways to offer innovative programs. The institutions aim to work together in evaluating new opportunities that respond to industry needs and workforce demands.

"Our new collaboration with Confederation College exemplifies our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and flexible learning opportunities for students," said Marianne Marando, Vice-President, Business Development & International, Seneca Polytechnic. "By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we can better prepare career-ready and world-ready graduates who will address critical skill shortages and support the growth of key industries."

"This partnership with Seneca Polytechnic is a transformative milestone for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario," said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. "By combining our strengths, we are not only strengthening our Aviation program but also exploring how a Veterinary Technician program could be delivered in our region. Our goal is to enhance education access and provide students with the skills needed to support local industries and community growth."

Additional details on program developments from both Seneca and Confederation will be announced in the coming months.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About Confederation College:

Confederation College has been serving the citizens of northwestern Ontario since 1967, providing transformative education across a vast 550,000 square kilometre region. Our main campus in Thunder Bay, together with seven regional sites in Dryden, Longlac, Kenora, Marathon, Fort Frances, Red Lake, and Sioux Lookout, and an expanding Distance Education division, open pathways to personal advancement and professional achievement for over 7,000 full- and part-time students each year. With 600+ staff, we drive personal and community growth, contributing significantly to the local economy with a $707.3 million annual impact. At Confederation College, we champion the spirit of courage, advocating for actions and decisions that empower our community; we uphold the principle of equity, ensuring fair access and opportunity for all to realize their potential; and we value and cultivate relationships that foster collaboration and understanding among students, staff, and the communities we serve.

