Anti-Agers Market anticipated to reach US$68.792 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.29%

The Anti-Agers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% from US$54.330 billion in 2025 to US$68.792 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the anti-agers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$68.792 billion by 2030.The anti-agers market has been gaining significant traction in recent years as more and more people seek ways to maintain a youthful appearance. With the rise of social media and the pressure to look young and flawless, the demand for anti-aging products and services has skyrocketed. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, making the anti-agers market a lucrative industry for businesses.This growth can be attributed to the increasing aging population, rising disposable income, and advancements in technology leading to the development of innovative anti-aging products and treatments.The market is not limited to just skincare products and treatments, but also includes hair care , supplements, and even cosmetic procedures. This diverse range of offerings caters to a wide range of consumers, from millennials looking to prevent signs of aging to baby boomers seeking to reverse the effects of aging. The anti-agers market has something for everyone, making it a highly competitive and dynamic industry.With the growing demand for anti-aging products and services, businesses in this market have a significant opportunity for growth and success. However, it is crucial for companies to prioritize the safety and effectiveness of their products and treatments, as well as provide transparent and accurate information to consumers. As the anti-agers market continues to thrive, it is essential for businesses to maintain ethical practices and prioritize the well-being of their customers.In conclusion, the anti-agers market is a booming industry that shows no signs of slowing down. With the increasing demand for youthful appearance and advancements in technology, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the anti-agers market that have been covered are Beiersdorf, Procter & Gamble, THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES, L'Oréal, Elizabeth Arden, Unilever, The Boots Company PLC, among others.The market analytics report segments the anti-agers market as follows:• By Product Typeo UV Absorbero Anti-Wrinkleo Anti-Stretch Marko Others• By End Usero Meno Women• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Beiersdorf• Procter & Gamble• THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES• L'Oréal• Elizabeth Arden• Unilever• The Boots Company PLC• Kiehl's• NAOS Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

