Media Advisory: Registration Open for 58th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (19 March 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold its 58th Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy, on 4-7 May 2025 under the theme “Sharing Experience, Building Tomorrow”.

The Annual Meeting is a unique gathering of Governors from ADB’s 69 members to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations, civil society, and the media regularly join the meeting.

A program of seminars is open to the media featuring finance ministers, central bankers, development and industry experts, and ADB Management.

