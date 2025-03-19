WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, North America Data Center Cooling Market Size Growing at 11.0% CAGR Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2025 . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The North America data center cooling market size was valued at USD 4,020 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 9,177 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2018 to 2025.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5218 Increase in the demand for efficient and conducive data centers, green initiatives for ecological data center solutions and substantial growth of power density have fueled the growth of North America data center cooling market. On the other hand, higher investment costs, requirement of specialized infrastructure and cooling challenges during power outage have happened to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of liquid-based cooling as well as portable cooling technology, and growth in the demand for modular data center cooling approach have created multiple opportunities in the segment.The North America data center cooling market is segmented based on component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on type of cooling, it is classified into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on type of data centers, it is categorized into enterprise data centers, colocation data centers, wholesale data centers, and hyperscale data centers. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Based on the country, it is analyzed across U.S. and Canada.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5218 Based on geography, the market is segmented across U.S. and Canada. U.S. held more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the estimate period. Increase in the number of development projects in South-Eastern and South-Western regions, particularly in Virginia & Texas in the U.S. has spurred the growth.Some of the key market players profiled in the North America data center cooling market report include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv; and Asetek.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5218 Key Findings of the Data Center Cooling Market:● Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017.● Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.● Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.● Based on type of data center, the enterprise data center segment dominated the overall data center cooling market share.● By type of cooling, the rack-based cooling segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the North America data center cooling industry forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (188 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-data-center-cooling-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

