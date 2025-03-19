Roger Williams University Gabelli School of Business Ranks No. 59 for Career Outcomes in Poets&Quants

2025 ranking recognizes RWU’s business school as one of the best in nation for business education

BRISTOL, R.I., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University’s Mario J. Gabelli School of Business (GSB) continues to be recognized among the top undergraduate business schools in the nation and was ranked No. 59 in Career Outcomes in the 2025 Poets&Quants rankings released on March 17.

A 100 percent placement in careers or graduate school within six months of graduation, along with guaranteeing every student will participate in a real-world internship, contributed to the business school’s outstanding career-outcomes ranking. The ranking also reflects the success of an innovative partnership between the Gabelli School of Business and the university’s Center for Career and Professional Development (CCPD), supporting business school students with a staff member dedicated to professional development and career advising.

“This national ranking recognizes the excellence and career-focused curriculum of a Roger Williams University Mario J. Gabelli School of Business education,” said Diya Das, Dean of the Gabelli School. “Our students are taught by world-class faculty and gain real-world practice through internships, consulting experiences with actual clients, student-managed investment funds, designing advertising campaigns for large corporations, and international learning experiences, ensuring they graduate ready to succeed in a competitive global marketplace.”

The Poets&Quants methodology measures academic experience, career outcome for graduates, and admissions standards. In addition to a high academic experience ranking, RWU’s business school was ranked No. 78 in the U.S. for undergraduate business education.

