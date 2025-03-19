Dongying, Shandong Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with CATL

DONGYING, China, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 15, the Dongying Municipal People's Government of Shandong Province and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Jinan, Shandong province. The partnership focuses on deepening collaboration in key areas, including developing zero-carbon cities, expanding zero-carbon application scenarios, building a green intelligent lithium battery manufacturing base, and promoting the new energy transformation of industries. Together, the two parties aim to establish a pioneering, demonstrative zero-carbon industrial park powered by a high proportion of green energy.

Under the agreement, CATL will build a state-of-the-art lithium battery manufacturing base in Kenli District, Dongying in accordance with the "zero-carbon factory + lighthouse factory" standards, with a production capacity of 40GWh in the first phase. Plans for a second-phase expansion will be rolled out in due course, introducing high-end, green, and low-carbon lithium battery raw material projects. The initiative will create a fully integrated green manufacturing cluster with an annual output value exceeding 100 billion yuan.

Dongying boasts abundant renewable energy resources, including wind, solar, and geothermal energy. In recent years, the city has been actively promoting the large-scale development of clean energy and building a green, low-carbon energy consumption system, aiming to build a modern energy economy demonstration zone. Dongying's installed renewable energy capacity has reached 8.4254 million kW, 1.6 times that of its coal power capacity. Its new energy storage installations total 1.27 million kW, accounting for one-sixth of Shandong province's total. By the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Dongying's renewable energy capacity is expected to surpass 10 million kW, enabling the creation of a large-scale integrated wind-solar-storage energy base. This will provide strong green power support for CATL's zero-carbon initiatives.

As one of China's major petroleum industry cities, Dongying is home to 80% of the crude oil production and 80% of the petroleum geological reserves of the Shengli Oilfield and serves as a key production base for CNOOC's Bohai Oilfield. Over the years, the city has created a competitive industrial cluster centered around petrochemicals, rubber tires, petroleum equipment, and new materials. This robust industrial foundation creates favorable conditions for the advancement of zero-carbon initiatives, including zero-carbon oilfields, zero-carbon chemical zones, and zero-carbon towns, as well as facilitating the transition of industries toward renewable energy.

Strategically located at the estuary of the Yellow River, Dongying is a key gateway connecting the Bohai Rim and the Yellow River Basin. As an important coastal port city within the Shandong Peninsula urban cluster and an integral part of the economic circle of the provincial capital, Dongying offers significant logistical advantages. The establishment of CATL's project in Dongying will help extend its reach to key markets, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Shandong-Henan-Anhui economic corridor, further strengthening the supply chain for downstream industries.

Source: Dongying Municipal People's Government

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

