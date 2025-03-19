Global Bacteriophage Market Set to Reach USD 72.4 Million by 2035, Driven by Advancements in Targeted Infection Treatments | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global bacteriophage market is gaining traction as a promising avenue for addressing antibiotic resistance and combating bacterial infections. Bacteriophages, or phages, are naturally occurring viruses that specifically target and infect bacteria, offering a potential alternative to traditional antibiotics. The market's growth is propelled by the rising concern over antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which pose a significant global health threat.

NEWARK, Del, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bacteriophage market is poised for significant growth, with its valuation projected to rise from USD 49 million in 2025 to USD 72.4 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% over the forecast period. The increasing focus on bacteriophage therapy as a viable alternative to antibiotics, coupled with innovations in agricultural disease control and phage-based biopesticides, is set to fuel market expansion.

Bacteriophages are used as a dietary supplement as they are known to reduce the risk of incidence of food born infections by Escherichia, Salmonella, and other gut pathogens. These dietary supplements contain a specific combination of bacteriophages that attacks particular organisms in the gut.

A Rising Alternative to Antibiotics

With the growing global challenge of antibiotic resistance, bacteriophage therapy has emerged as a promising alternative in the fight against bacterial infections. Phages—viruses that specifically target and eliminate bacteria—offer a highly targeted approach to infection control, reducing the risk of harming beneficial microbiota. This precise mechanism has garnered interest from healthcare researchers and pharmaceutical companies, accelerating investments in bacteriophage-based treatments.

Expanding Applications in Agriculture

Beyond human healthcare, the bacteriophage market is witnessing increased adoption in agricultural disease management. As farmers seek sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to combat bacterial plant and livestock infections, phage-based biopesticides have gained traction. These solutions provide effective pathogen control while mitigating the ecological concerns associated with chemical pesticides and antibiotics in livestock farming.

Surge in Research Investments

Governments, academic institutions, and private companies are significantly increasing investments in bacteriophage research to develop innovative therapies for drug-resistant bacterial infections. The surge in clinical trials and regulatory approvals for phage-based therapies is expected to play a pivotal role in market expansion over the next decade. Additionally, collaborations between biotechnology firms and healthcare providers are further fostering advancements in phage therapeutics.





Technological Advancements Driving Growth

The market is also benefiting from technological breakthroughs in bacteriophage development, including genome editing, synthetic biology, and phage engineering. These innovations enhance the efficacy and scalability of phage therapy, making it a more viable option for widespread medical and agricultural use. Researchers are also exploring personalized phage therapy, which tailors treatment to individual bacterial infections, ensuring greater therapeutic success.

Key Market Trends

Increased Clinical Trials: Growing clinical validation of bacteriophage therapy for conditions such as chronic wounds, cystic fibrosis, and gastrointestinal infections.

Market Outlook Bacteriophage

As the global burden of antibiotic-resistant infections continues to escalate, the bacteriophage market presents a crucial solution for the future of infection treatment. With advancements in biotechnology, increased funding, and growing awareness, the market is expected to witness sustained expansion over the next decade.

Key Takeaways Bacteriophage Industry

The USA and South Korea are expected to experience the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035, indicating strong market growth in these regions.

The UK is projected to grow at a slightly lower rate of 3.9%, making it the slowest-growing market among the listed regions.

The European Union (EU) is anticipated to expand at a 4.0% CAGR, reflecting steady market development.

Japan is set to witness a 4.1% CAGR, demonstrating consistent growth in the region.

Overall, these projections highlight a balanced growth pattern across major global economies, with South Korea and the USA leading the expansion.



"The escalating issue of antibiotic resistance has positioned bacteriophage therapy as a pivotal alternative in our therapeutic arsenal. The specificity of phages to target pathogenic bacteria without disrupting beneficial microbiota offers a significant advantage over broad-spectrum antibiotics. Moreover, the integration of phage-based solutions in agriculture and food safety not only enhances yield and shelf life but also aligns with the global shift towards sustainable and natural products." says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

What Are The Key Opportunities For Bacteriophage Manufacturers?

Growing emphasis on research and development of drugs and therapies for infectious diseases is expected to create immense growth opportunities in the market. Rising interest in the development of drugs for applications such as infectious diseases and immunological disorders will further boost the market.

For instance, in June 2020, Microgen opened a Biological Research Centre for the study of bacteriophages. The main purpose of this center will be to improve treatment-and-prevention drugs being an alternative to antibiotics.

According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic-resistant infections could kill about 10 million people per year by 2050. There is a huge, unmet need in patients with bacterial infections, which are mostly very difficult to treat with traditional antibiotic therapy.

Increasing antibiotic resistance pathogen needs to be treated with bacteriophage. The rising prevalence of antibiotic resistance has surged the demand for phage therapy. For instance, In October 2021, Intralytix, Inc. received clearance from the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its product ShigActive™.

What Are The Factors Restraining The Demand For Bacteriophage?

The high cost of bacteriophage treatment is the major factor limiting sales in the market. Due to the high cost of therapy, several healthcare facilities such as small hospitals & clinics in underdeveloped regions are not able to afford the treatment, restraining growth.

Low- to middle-income countries generate more revenue from antibiotics as compared to bacteriophage as they are cheaper and show immediate results. This is the major restraining factor for the market





Competitive Landscape: Bacteriophage Market

The bacteriophage market is driven by the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance, increasing demand for precision antimicrobial therapies, and expanding applications across food safety, animal health, and biotechnology. Innovations in bacteriophage-based therapeutics, customized phage cocktails targeting specific bacterial infectomes, and advancements in phage engineering are shaping the industry's future. Companies in this space are focused on research-driven solutions to combat bacterial contamination and antibiotic-resistant infections in medical, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

Key Market Players Bacteriophage Industry

Life Extension

Arthur Andrew Medical

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc.

BioChimpharm

Micreos Human Health

Designs for Health

Accelerated Health Systems LLC

The Biostation

Microgen

IntraLytix Inc.

Key Segmentation Bacteriophage Industry

By Product Type:

Phage Probiotics

Phage Therapeutics

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Other



By Application:

Gastroenterology

Respiratory Infections Market

Skin Infection Treatment

Wound Prophylaxis

Urogenital Infection Treatment

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



