Vocodia Holdings Corp. Announces Engagement of Alpine Securities Corporation as Investment Banker

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI) ("Vocodia"), a leader in AI software development focusing on practical AI applications, is pleased to announce the engagement of Alpine Securities Corporation ("Alpine") as its new investment banker. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Vocodia's financial strategies and support its continued growth in the AI industry.

Alpine Securities Corporation is a broker-dealer and boutique investment firm known for its expertise in providing tailored financial solutions to emerging companies. Their commitment to understanding the unique needs of their clients aligns with Vocodia's innovative approach to AI technology

Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia, commented on the engagement: "​Partnering with Alpine Securities Corporation represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the AI landscape. Their deep industry knowledge and personalized approach to investment banking will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and reach new markets."

This engagement underscores Vocodia's commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the AI sector. The company looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with Alpine Securities Corporation

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com

About Alpine Securities Corporation

Alpine Securities Corporation is a broker-dealer and boutique investment firm offering a range of financial services, including investment banking, brokerage, and advisory services. With a focus on personalized client solutions, Alpine is committed to supporting the growth and success of emerging companies across various industries.​

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

650-789-6556

ir@vocodia.com

Investors can also call Vocodia's Investor Relations (IR) line, DISA, 24x7 at 650-789-6556 for inquiries.

