Xometry Becomes One Of The First Companies To Achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC Level 2) For Meeting Rigorous Cybersecurity Standards

CMMC Level 2 Compliance Reflects Xometry’s Adherence To Cybersecurity And Information Security Standards For The Aerospace And Defense Industries

CMMC Compliance Ensures Companies Doing Business With U.S. Department of Defense Have The Appropriate Measures In Place To Protect Controlled Unclassified Information

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it has become one of the first companies in any industry to achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC Level 2), for adherence to rigorous cybersecurity and information security standards for the aerospace and defense industries as set forth by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The recently finalized CMMC framework requires contractors seeking to do business with the Department of Defense to comply with stringent cybersecurity requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), including ITAR-regulated export-controlled data, and to undergo an audit by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). Xometry received a perfect score.

“Xometry’s CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates our industry leadership, and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for domestic aerospace companies, defense agencies, and other organizations that require strict data protection measures,” said Tarit Mitra, Xometry’s head of cyber and information security. “In today’s complex and challenging landscape, protecting sensitive information is not just a regulatory requirement—it’s a critical component of maintaining trust with our customers and protecting sensitive information vital to our national security.”





Learn more about Xometry’s CMMC certification here and see its full list of U.S.-based certificates and registrations here .

Xometry’s two-sided, e-commerce marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of America’s manufacturing industry. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps companies create resilient supply chains. Xometry’s product portfolio includes its industry leading digital marketplace; popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform, and cloud-based tools and centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:

Media:

Matthew Hutchison

Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com

Investors:

Shawn Milne

Shawn.Milne@xometry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28a9f48b-8e02-4cd7-ae76-9de6672dee95

Xometry Becomes One Of The First Companies To Achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC Level 2) For Meeting Rigorous Cybersecurity Standards CMMC Level 2 Compliance Reflects Xometry’s Adherence To Cybersecurity And Information Security Standards For The Aerospace And Defense Industries. CMMC Compliance Ensures Companies Doing Business With The U.S. Department of Defense Have The Appropriate Measures In Place To Protect Controlled Unclassified Information

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.