Workhorse to Begin Deliveries of Extended Wheelbase W56 Step Vans in Partnership with Revolv and Kingsburg Truck Center

Workhorse to begin deliveries of its new 208-inch extended wheelbase W56 step vans to a national provider of uniforms and workplace supplies

Revolv and Kingsburg Truck Center are facilitating the acquisition, upfitting, and deployment of the all-electric step vans

CINCINNATI, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced it will begin delivering W56 step vans to a national provider of uniforms and workplace supplies in partnership with Revolv, a leader in full service fleet electrification solutions. The order, originally secured in 2024, has been adjusted to include 13 of Workhorse’s newly available 208-inch extended wheelbase W56 step vans, which Revolv will put into service for the customer in 2025.

The national provider of uniforms and workplace supplies has partnered with Revolv to acquire and deliver all of the all-electric W56 step vans. Revolv, known for providing comprehensive fleet electrification solutions, will support the customer in seamlessly integrating these vehicles into their operations, ensuring uptime performance and reliability. Kingsburg Truck Center, a certified Workhorse dealer, will provide a custom upfit tailored to the fleet’s operational needs. Based in California’s Central Valley, Kingsburg specializes in building, fabricating, and installing work truck upfits for a variety of industries, ensuring vehicles are optimized for maximum efficiency and performance.

“At Revolv, we help fleets make the shift to electric without economic or operational compromise, and Workhorse has proven to be a standout partner in the transition,” said Scott Davidson, CEO of Revolv. “The W56 delivers on both performance and reliability, but what truly sets Workhorse apart is their dedication to customer support. Their team works hand in hand with us and our fleet customers to ensure a seamless rollout, making electrification a practical reality. We’re excited to continue bringing Workhorse vehicles into our ecosystem and helping more fleets operate efficiently and deploy next-generation technology.”

The extended wheelbase W56 offers 1,200 cubic feet of cargo space, providing additional capacity for fleet operators managing high-volume delivery needs. With a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge and a payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds, the W56 is purpose-built for the demanding requirements of last-mile delivery.

“The W56 has continued to demonstrate its real-world performance and reliability, making it a strong fit for fleet operators transitioning to electric,” said Ryan Gaul, President, Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “This milestone not only reinforces our momentum in the commercial EV market but also showcases the confidence that fleet operators and electrification experts like Revolv have in the W56’s capabilities.”

Workhorse continues to scale production and deliveries of the W56, supporting customers in their transition to zero-tailpipe emission fleets. This latest milestone underscores the company’s commitment to providing reliable, high-performance commercial EVs that meet the needs of today’s fleet operators.

For more information about Workhorse and its full lineup of commercial EVs, visit www.workhorse.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

About Revolv

Revolv is helping national commercial fleets more quickly and confidently integrate electric vehicles into operations, without compromise. Through its innovative solution and approach, Revolv simplifies charging and vehicle deployments, enhances financial outcomes, and boosts operational performance, allowing fleets to focus on their core business. For more information, please visit www.revolv.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including our ability to timely deliver the W56 step vans applicable to the purchase order and conditions to delivery and acceptance thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com

