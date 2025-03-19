Birchtech Announces $5.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Initial Program Puts in Place Mechanism Enabling Deployment of Proceeds from IP Defense to Repurchase Common Stock

CORSICANA, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may purchase up to $5.0 million of shares of its common stock.

“This initial share repurchase authorization reflects the confidence in our strategy and the long-term potential we see in Birchtech common stock,” said Richard MacPherson, CEO of Birchtech Corp. “The program reflects the strong cash flow generation expected from IP wins and licensing agreements in the months to come, and our firm belief in our prospects for shareholder value creation over the long-term. Our significant progress allows us to now preemptively put in place a mechanism to begin returning capital to shareholders as we deem prudent, while maintaining a robust capital structure and flexibility to execute on our strategic initiatives – such as the impending launch of our water business.”

The share repurchase program authorizes the repurchase of up to $5.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Purchases under the share repurchase program may be made from time to time, in such amounts as management deems appropriate, through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, purchases through 10b5-1 trading plans, or by any combination of such methods. The timing and amount of any repurchases pursuant to the share repurchase program will be determined based upon a variety of factors, including general market conditions, share price, corporate and regulatory requirements and limitations, corporate liquidity requirements and priorities, and other factors. The Company anticipates that any repurchases will not occur before the second half of 2025. The share repurchase program does not have an expiration date, does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares of its common stock, if any, and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without notice.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

