Verizon named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Recognition as a Leader is based on a combination of “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.”

According to the report, “Leaders invest in the future of IoT that includes a continuum of value from IoT edge devices to IoT platforms and related analytics. Leaders perform skillfully and often exceed expectations. They have a clear vision of the market’s direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. Leaders engage customers and provide value across multiple geographies. They shape the market, rather than follow it, and they often set the benchmark for market growth.”

The recognition follows Verizon’s earlier recognition as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IoT, reflecting ratings from customers and end-users of IoT services.



NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Recognition as a Leader is based on “Completeness of Vision” and “Ability to Execute” for managed IoT services.



“We feel that this recognition of Verizon’s managed IoT connectivity services is a testament to the strength and completeness of our end-to-end IoT offering for customers of different industries, geographies and sizes,” said Daniel Lawson, SVP, Global Solutions and IoT, Verizon Business. “Our IoT connectivity offering -- especially when integrated with other Verizon solutions and platforms like private 4G/5G, fixed wireless access, edge computing, and Sensor Insights -- can help customers with data-driven automation in near-real time, asset tracking and monitoring, cybersecurity, quality control, and more. As we continue to strengthen our global IoT offerings and platforms , we look forward to further proliferating capabilities like these with business customers in the U.S. and abroad.”

In June of 2024, Verizon was named as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IoT, reflecting feedback from Verizon customers and end users of its IoT services. Customers’ Choice vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

Verizon was also recently named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.

Magic Quadrant Market Definition for IoT Connectivity Services

Gartner defines managed IoT connectivity services as “a market that enables secured connectivity, data collection, analysis, and additional decision services. These services provide businesses with the ability to monitor, manage and control (manually and through automation) assets associated with business processes. This includes connected consumer, commercial, or industrial products.”

Evaluation Criteria

For Ability to Execute, “Gartner evaluates vendors on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within Gartner’s view of the market,” according to Gartner.

Gartner puts “high” weighting on the following for Ability to Execute: Customer Experience, Product or Service, Sales Execution/Pricing, and Operations. “Medium” weighting is placed on Market Responsiveness/Record and Marketing Execution.

For Completeness of Vision, “service providers on their ability to articulate logical statements convincingly about the market’s current and future direction, innovations, customer needs, and competitive forces, and on how well these correspond to Gartner’s position,” according to Gartner.

Gartner evaluation criteria puts “high” weighting on the following for Completeness of Vision: Market Understanding, Sales Strategy, Offering (Product) Strategy, Vertical/Industry Strategy, Innovation, and Geographic Strategy. “Medium” weighting is placed on Marketing Strategy and Business Model.

To read the full report, click here .

To learn more about managed IoT connectivity services, click here .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

