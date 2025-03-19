Professional Beauty Services Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031 | Lakme Salon, Beauty Connection Spa

The LAMEA region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031 in the professional beauty services market.

The professional beauty services market was valued at $211.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $348.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Professional Beauty Services Market by Service (Hair Service, Skin Service, Nail Service, Merchandise Sales), by Gender (Male, Female), by Age Group (18 to 25 Years, 26 to 45 Years, 46 Years and Above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global professional beauty services industry generates $211.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $348.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthProfessional beauty service has become an indispensable feature of the modern lifestyle of individuals. In addition, growth in consciousness about external beauty, along with an individual's internal intellect has become one of the major driving factors for the use of professional beauty services in the global market. Moreover, apart from women, there has been a rise in men's use of beauty services, which propels the growth of the global professional beauty services market. An increase in urbanization, the growing middle-class consumers, and the surge in the female participation rate in the labor force in many developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making professional beauty services more desirable.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32284 The hair service segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on service type, the hair care segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global professional beauty services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. According to the 2021 report of the National Hair & Beauty Federation (NHBF), more than 46,000 hair and beauty businesses were operating in the UK in 2021, a 3% rise from the previous year. However, the nail service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the trend of frequent changes in nail color, gel manicures, or extensions that have become popular with celebrities and influencers.The female segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on gender, the female segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global professional beauty service market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in the female labor force, awareness regarding maintaining prolonged beauty, and lifestyle change are the key driving factors of the growth of the segment. However, the male segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to men increasingly enjoying personal care treatments, including hairstyling, nail care, and facials, as they are also becoming more mindful of their appearance and well-being.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32284 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global professional beauty service market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about a healthier beauty lifestyle among individuals for a healthy and hygienic living has contributed to the increase in per capita expenditure on personal care across Asia-Pacific. However, the LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is because stakeholders in this region are significantly investing in marketing and advertising to increase customer awareness regarding professional beauty services.Leading Market Players: -Tommy Gun's Original BarbershopLakme SalonDrybarFloyds 99 Holdings, LLCRegis CorporationToni&GuySeva BeautyDeka LashKao CorporationBariks Luxe SalonBeauty Connection SpaJohn BarrettMaison de JoelleL'Oréal ProfessionnelFantastic Sams Franchise Corporation𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

