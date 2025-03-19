Southbrook Organic Vineyards Achieves Groundbreaking Regenerative Organic Certified® Status

Winery solidifies sustainability leadership as the first Canadian vineyard to earn prestigious certifications in Organic, Biodynamic – and now Regenerative Organic methods

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southbrook Organic Vineyards , Canada’s leader in sustainable winemaking, proudly announces it has received the designation of Regenerative Organic Certified ® (ROC™), to become the first winery in Canada to achieve the Organic (ECOCERT,2008), Biodynamic (Demeter, 2008), and now, Regenerative Organic Certified® designations.

Southbrook has transformed its vineyards into a thriving ecosystem that improves soil health and resilience, promotes biodiversity, sequesters carbon, and produces wines that are as exceptional as they are ethical.

“I feel that to declare that you are regenerative should mean something – that you are making things better, not just reducing the harm that you are doing,” said Bill Redelmeier, Founder, Southbrook Organic Vineyards, “otherwise it is just “greenwashing.”

Achieving ROC™ certification requires meeting rigorous global standards across three key pillars: soil health and land management, animal welfare, and social fairness. For Southbrook, this means going beyond organic and biodynamic practices to implement innovative farming techniques that actively restore and enhance ecosystems.

Southbrook’s approach to regenerative farming and winemaking also ensures the quality and character of its wines are uniquely and elegantly aligned with consumer preferences.

According to an Agriculture and Agri Food Canada report , 8 in 10 Canadian consumers value a sustainable lifestyle, while 65 per cent feel a moral obligation to choose environmentally friendly products. Additionally, 6 in 10 cite climate change as a top concern.

"Conventional farming and winemaking take a toll on the planet," said Redelmeier. "This trusted certification instantly signals our commitment to regenerative practices that benefit the land, people, and animals—all elements essential to crafting Southbrook’s world-class, award-winning, 100% organic, and truly natural wines."

Key Highlights of Southbrook’s Practices:

Regenerative Organic Certified ® (ROC ™ ): Focuses on measurable improvements in soil health, biodiversity, social fairness, and ecosystem resilience.

® ™ Focuses on measurable improvements in soil health, biodiversity, social fairness, and ecosystem resilience. Biodynamic Farming: Treats the vineyard as a self-sustaining organism by utilizing natural preparations, aligning activities with lunar cycles, and integrating livestock like sheep, cows and goats for natural fertilization.

Treats the vineyard as a self-sustaining organism by utilizing natural preparations, aligning activities with lunar cycles, and integrating livestock like sheep, cows and goats for natural fertilization. LEED Gold-Certified Hospitality Pavilion: A showcase of sustainable design featuring energy-efficient construction, and water conservation technologies.



Comprehensive Green Map Initiatives: Includes a 432-panel solar power system generating 80 per cent of the vineyard’s electrical consumption, drip irrigation for water management, ten acres of forest providing wildlife habitat, pollinator gardens supporting bees and butterflies, and carbon footprint reduction strategies.



Cover Cropping: Enhances soil structure and resilience while reducing erosion and building organic matter.



Healthy Soil = Remarkable Wines

Unlike many conventional farms and vineyards that rely on chemical pesticides, fertilizers, and tilling—degrading soil health and resilience, harming wildlife, and causing erosion—Southbrook’s regenerative practices increase organic matter while sequestering 6-12 times more carbon than conventional vineyards.

"The health of our soil directly translates to the complexity and character of our wines. It’s about crafting exceptional vintages that not only please the palate but also honour the land they come from. We’re not just making wine – we’re cultivating an ecosystem that produces truly distinctive vintages," said Redelmeier, who shares the story behind the winery, here .

Visitors are invited to visit Southbrook’s LEED Gold-certified pavilion for tastings and food pairings that highlight how regenerative farming enhances both the flavour and quality of the wines, with a wide selection available to create a perfect pairing to every dish. They can also explore Southbrook’s regenerative vineyards through self-guided tours showcasing its organic and biodynamic practices.

Southbrook’s Internationally Acclaimed and Award-Winning Favourites

Southbrook’s flagship award-winning, highly-rated Poetica wines available in Sparkling , Chardonnay and Red (2024 Decanter Silver World Wine Awards) are among its top-sellers. Its 2021 Estate Vidal Orange is also a favourite and all are available to ship throughout Canada.

Media Assets and Interviews: Find high-resolution images of the vineyard, LEED Gold pavilion, wine, and team members here . Interviews with Bill Redelmeier available upon request. Please find FAQ here .

About Southbrook Vineyards

Southbrook Organic Vineyards is Canada’s leader in sustainable winemaking. As the country’s first and only winery certified Organic (2008), Biodynamic (2008), and Regenerative Organic Certified® (2025), Southbrook integrates innovative eco-friendly practices to produce exceptional small-batch wines. The winery’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility is reflected in every bottle, from its signature Poetica Red to its diverse estate wines. Wine enthusiasts can experience Southbrook’s wines by visiting the winery or by ordering online for delivery throughout Canada, and at select restaurants, the LCBO and SAQ outlets. Join Southbrook’s SIP Wine Club for access to limited releases and library selections, and special member benefits throughout the year. Learn more at www.southbrook.com or @SouthbrookWine.

Regenerative Organic Certified®

Regenerative Organic Certified® is a revolutionary umbrella certification for food, fiber, and wellness ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically and socially. Regenerative Organic Certified® farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Regenerative Organic Certified® is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. Learn more at https://regenorganic.org .

Regenerative Organic Certified® was created by the nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA). The ROA is a group of experts in farming, ranching, soil health, animal welfare, and farmer & worker fairness. Led by Rodale Institute and spearheaded by Dr. Bronner’s and Patagonia, other founding members of the alliance include Compassion in World Farming, Fair World Project, White Oak Pastures, Textile Exchange and Black Horse Vineyards. The ROA continuously reviews and updates the Regenerative Organic Certified® guidelines.

