SINTX Technologies Announces Publication of Study Confirming Superior Performance of Silicon Nitride in Cervical Spine Fusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced ceramics for medical device and technical applications, announced today the publication of a new peer-reviewed study demonstrating the biomechanical advantages of silicon nitride in anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedures.

The study, titled Biomechanical Evaluation of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages for Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion With Variations in Morphology, was conducted by researchers at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in collaboration with SINTX Technologies. Using finite element analysis, the study compared various cage designs and materials used in cervical spine fusion procedures. The results highlight silicon nitride’s superior biomechanical performance, particularly in reducing implant subsidence, improving load distribution, and enhancing spinal stability.

Key Commercial Findings for Spinal Medical Devices

The findings of this study complement key conclusions from previous studies of the silicon nitride biomaterial and reinforce the unique advantages of silicon nitride over traditional spinal implant biomaterials like PEEK (polyetheretherketone) and titanium, including:

Reduced Cage Subsidence – Silicon nitride exhibited exceptional load-bearing capability, minimizing the risk of implant subsidence, a common complication in spinal fusion surgery.

Improved Biomechanical Stability – The study confirmed that silicon nitride interbody fusion cages provide enhanced stress distribution and reduce the risk of adjacent segment degeneration.

Superior Osseointegration – Unlike PEEK, which is biologically inert and can induce formation of scar tissue at the implant interface, silicon nitride promotes stronger bone fusion due to its osteoconductive and antimicrobial properties.

Enhanced Imaging and Safety – Unlike metal implants, silicon nitride offers radiolucency, enabling better post-surgical imaging and reducing artifacts in MRI and CT scans.

Implications for the Spinal Implant Market

“This study provides more compelling evidence of the biomechanical and clinical benefits of silicon nitride for spinal fusion applications,” said Eric Olson, CEO of SINTX Technologies. “As the demand for advanced spinal implants grows, we believe our proprietary silicon nitride biomaterial presents a transformative solution for improving long-term patient outcomes while reducing surgical complications.”

With global spinal fusion procedures expected to surpass $10 billion annually, the integration of silicon nitride into commercial spinal implant systems represents a significant market opportunity for SINTX. The company continues to engage with strategic partners to drive adoption of silicon nitride-based medical devices, including cervical interbody fusion cages and other orthopedic applications.

For more information, please visit www.sintx.com

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

