PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Relaunches When Reality Hits Podcast, Brittany Cartwright Named Solo Host

Fan Favorite Totals 8.7 Million Downloads, 100 Episodes Since 2023 Debut

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that Brittany Cartwright is now the solo host of the When Reality Hits podcast. The popular weekly podcast originally debuted in 2023 and features the Bravolebrity dishing on some of the biggest headlines in reality tv.

What happens when the cameras stop rolling for Brittany Cartwright on The Valley? TRUE reality hits! Brittany takes you inside her crazy life as she explores motherhood, friendship, relationships, dating, and reality TV. Nothing is off-limits in this candid look at her real life with tons of fun, lots of laughs, honest opinions, and plenty of special guests!

“Since launching When Reality Hits two years ago, Brittany has proven herself to be a dynamic voice in podcasting,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “We are excited to continue our partnership with her in this familiar yet new venture and look forward to growing her platform each week.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased to continue to host When Reality Hits. Working alongside the team at PodcastOne to create compelling weekly content and sharing my innermost thoughts and perspective has been a dream come true. I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Cartwright.

America’s sweetheart Brittany launched to popularity via the iconic Bravo series Vanderpump Rules and has gone on to co-star in the network's latest hit series, The Valley. When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright joins a lineup of PodcastOne’s top charting programming, including Kharma and Chaos, Bitch Bible, Melissa Gorga On Display, Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and LadyGang.

PodcastOne continues to develop and produce compelling and entertainment-based content to generate excitement and intrigue in the audio and streaming space. With podcasts being the fastest growing medium by far, PodcastOne is a leader in expanding audiences and forging synergistic relationships for its podcasters. PodcastOne’s full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne , YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :

(310) 246-4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

IR Contact :

Chris Donovan

(914) 352-5853

PODC@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87325d39-40dd-4a41-b728-27fe6d1a0f19

When Reality Hits Podcast Brittany Cartwright Named Solo Host

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.