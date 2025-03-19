Cloudficient Announces the Launch of Hyperlize: A Breakthrough in eDiscovery Data Integrity and Validation

DOVER, Del., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudficient , a leader in seamless information governance and eDiscovery solutions, announces the release of Hyperlize™, an innovative new platform designed to revolutionize eDiscovery data validation. Hyperlize enables legal professionals to identify missing hyperlinked documents and validate load file integrity with unprecedented efficiency, ensuring compliance with electronic discovery best practices.

When handling productions in discovery, receiving parties often find themselves burdened with incomplete or unusable data. A newer challenge has been the lack of support in eDiscovery platforms for hyperlinked content, leading to missing documents and compliance issues that may not be discovered until weeks or months later. Hyperlize solves this problem by analyzing production data in real-time and generating actionable reports that identify missing hyperlinked documents and formatting errors before they become costly setbacks.

“Hyperlize represents Cloudficient’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of eDiscovery,” says Brandon D’Agostino, VP of Product at Cloudficient. “By giving litigation teams the ability to quickly analyze productions and identify gaps in document disclosures, we’re empowering firms to take control of the discovery process and avoid unnecessary disputes or delays.”

Hyperlize is tailored specifically for litigation professionals who aim to uphold the highest standards in eDiscovery without compromising on efficiency. This robust, user-friendly platform allows them to:

Validate production accuracy: Analyze received data to detect any hyperlinked documents that were referenced but omitted in productions.

Expedite discovery processes: Generate detailed, actionable reports to support supplemental discovery requests before critical deadlines.

Enhance compliance: Ensure adherence to established ESI protocol specifications, such as producing complex files in their native format.

Simplify workflows: A point-and-click interface makes data validation and load file analysis seamless.

Scale accessibility: Flexible pricing models allow firms of all sizes to adopt Hyperlize with ease, using it on a per-case basis or through enterprise subscriptions.



Hyperlize helps legal professionals avoid costly delays by identifying gaps in productions, streamlining data ingestion into review platforms, and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Cloudficient will offer live demonstrations of Hyperlize during Legalweek at booth 1305.

About Cloudficient

As a pioneer in Information Governance and Foundational eDiscovery, Cloudficient is redefining traditional archiving, compliance and data governance through its suite of innovative cloud-based solutions. With a focus on right-sized eDiscovery, both legacy and live data capture, intelligent retention and game-changing export speeds, Cloudficient empowers organizations to retain complete control over their data, mitigating the risk of vendor lock-in and potential data ransom scenarios. For more information, visit www.cloudficient.com .

