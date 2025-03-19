Cosplay-Eh!™ A new professional cosplay contest is born in Canada!





MONTREAL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You’ve heard it here first! Canada has a new cosplay contest —and not just any contest. Cosplay-Eh!TM – The Canadian Cosplay Championship, is a national, high-level cosplay championship with the goal of crowning Canada’s cosplay elite.

Cosplay-Eh!TM aims to put forward Canada’s best cosplayers and costumers to foster and recognize the importance of cosplay as an artform. Cosplay, a blend of "costume play", combines the art of creating costumes with that of performance art, in which participants build, sew, or weld their costumes to represent a specific character. The term “cosplay” was first coined in Japan by Nobuyuki Takahashi in an article for the magazine My Anime in June 1983. Favourite sources include anime, cartoons, comic books, manga, genre film and television, Japanese culture, video games, among others. According to Retail Insider , the cosplay clothing market is experiencing steady growth. Projections indicate an increase from $4.78 billion in 2023 to approximately $8.65 billion by 2030, suggesting a healthy compound annual growth rate of 6.1%.

Canada is bursting with talent, and Cosplay-Eh!TM aims to provide stage and lights for creators and performers to shine and for wider audiences to enjoy. Selections will be held across the nation in 2025, including Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Quebec City, and the winners from each will be invited to compete in the Grand Finale held every summer in Montreal, QC, for the chance to win the ultimate title of Champion. The first finale will take place in July 2026 alongside the Montreal Comiccon event, at Palais des congrès.

Cosplay is for everyone!

Diversity is at the heart of cosplay; everyone is welcome to register in the selections. Cosplay-Eh!TM wants to give equal opportunity to all cosplayers and costumers to showcase their talent. Do you have what it takes to be crowned Canada’s best cosplayer? Join us at Cosplay-Eh!TM

