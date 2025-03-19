SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) and Encourages Long-Term MRCY Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) (“Mercury”) on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between February 3, 2021 and February 6, 2024.

According to the complaint, during that time period Mercury and certain of the company’s executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors regarding, among other things, Mercury’s integration of companies acquired pursuant to its M&A Strategy, and the negative impact to Mercury’s financial performance caused by defendants’ failure to fully integrate the company’s acquisitions.

As detailed in the complaint, beginning in August 2022, investors began learning about the extent of defendants’ collective fraud through a series of corrective disclosures, which caused the company’s stock price to fall from a trading level of above $50.00 per share to below $30.00 – a decline in value of approximately 40%.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Mercury’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct and misstatements.

Current Mercury stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the company's stock prior to August 2022 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) to receive additional information about their legal rights and options

