Aqua-Tots Swim School Urges Parents to Prioritize Water Safety as Peak Drowning Season Approaches

The largest international swim school franchise offers three simple but effective ways to improve family water safety before summer begins

Mesa, Arizona, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring bringing warmer days and the promise of summer, the need for water safety becomes more important than ever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning rates increase significantly from April to September. With drowning risks on the rise, now is the critical time for parents to equip their children with lifesaving skills.

“Peak drowning season is right around the corner, and the best way to protect children is by ensuring they have the skills to be safe in and around water,” says Lindsay Thayer, Aqua-Tots “SpokesMom” and Franchise Owner. “In fact, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under four years old, and there are simple things all families can do to prepare right now for a safer summer.”

As the world’s leading provider of year-round swim lessons, Aqua-Tots Swim School is committed to equipping families everywhere with essential water safety tips to help prevent drowning incidents and keep children protected throughout the spring and summer months.

Here are three ways parents can prepare for a season filled with water activities:

Start Preparing Now: Parents can take additional steps to enhance water safety. This can include, but is not limited to:

Choosing brightly colored swimsuits to increase visibility in the water, avoiding blue, green and turquoise colors

Installing pool barriers, door alarms and childproof locks

Creating a designated supervision plan whenever children are near water

Ditch the Floaties: Many parents rely on floatation devices for safety, but these can provide a false sense of security. A staggering 80% of child drownings occur in a residential pool while an adult is present, according to Stop Drowning Now. Floaties should be considered toys, and when in use, children should be constantly supervised.

Enroll in Swim Lessons: Formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88% for children ages 1-4, according to the National Institutes of Health. Aqua-Tots’ expert-led curriculum provides a strong foundation in water safety, helping children develop confidence and essential swimming skills.

Trusted by parents since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum is used in 14 countries to create safe, confident swimmers for life. With a curriculum rooted in child development, Aqua-Tots' eight levels of swim classes are designed to help children practice and improve motor skills as they develop them.

Children ages four months to 12 years old are invited to jump in the pool with skilled, caring instructors for 30-minute lessons, Monday through Saturday, at a range of times convenient for families. With more than 165 locations across 14 countries, the swim school delivers more than five million lessons annually through its proven curriculum.

Learn more about Aqua-Tots swim lessons at aqua-tots.com. To find a location near you and enroll your child in swim lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/location-finder/.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

