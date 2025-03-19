GigaOm Recognizes Infinidat as a Leader and a Fast Mover in Storage as a Service

WALTHAM, Mass., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that GigaOm, a leading IT analyst firm, has recognized Infinidat as a Leader and a Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Sonar Report for Storage as a Service (STaaS). GigaOm analysts cited Infinidat’s STaaS platform as “an excellent choice for enterprises requiring high-performance storage for mission-critical applications.” Details are available in the 2025 GigaOm Sonar Report for Storage as a Service.

“It’s outstanding that Infinidat continues to be recognized for our innovation and our feature-rich platform for Storage as a Service,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We’re pleased that GigaOm’s independent analysis of Infinidat recognizes us as a Leader. Infinidat’s high performance, scalability, 100% availability and cyber storage resilience capabilities make our Storage as a Service platform ideal for enterprises requiring robust storage solutions capable of delivering reliable performance, real-time scaling, and cyber protection in large-scale operations. Infinidat offers an extremely competitive STaaS solution that is worthy of being in every conversation about storage services in high-end enterprises.”

“Organizations with dynamic workloads will benefit from Infinidat’s scalability and AI-driven optimization,” said GigaOm Analyst James Brown. “Infinidat is particularly well suited for industries with high-performance storage needs, such as financial services, healthcare, and technology. Its ultra-low latency, robust reliability, cyber storage resilience, and cyber recovery capabilities make it ideal for real-time applications, including trading platforms, AI/ML workloads, and analytics. Enterprises with a focus on data security and regulatory compliance will appreciate Infinidat’s comprehensive cyber protection features, ensuring sensitive information is safeguarded at all times.”

According to GigaOm, “Storage as a Service (STaaS) transforms how companies consume storage infrastructure by combining the elasticity and flexibility of cloud consumption models with the control and performance of on-premises solutions.” The analyst firm also states that STaaS is “a vital driver of digital transformation,” as more enterprises increasingly realize the benefits of hybrid approaches. STaaS provides SaaS-like, flexible consumption models, pay-as-you-go pricing, and dynamic storage capacity management. GigaOm calls STaaS “a game-changing cloud storage solution” with a quick deployment model that ensures “faster time-to-value.”

GigaOm’s 2025 Sonar Report identifies the following as Infinidat’s greatest strengths for Storage as a Service:

Cost and billing granularity : Infinidat’s InfiniVerse® platform offers highly granular, daily usage tracking with transparent, predictable pricing.

: Infinidat’s InfiniVerse® platform offers highly granular, daily usage tracking with transparent, predictable pricing. Scalability for expansion : The platform supports real-time scaling with pre-provisioned resources, ensuring seamless performance under high demand.

: The platform supports real-time scaling with pre-provisioned resources, ensuring seamless performance under high demand. Ease of use: Infinidat delivers predictable analytics and self-service provisioning tools that enhance user experience.



GigaOm’s analysts wrote in the report: “Infinidat is classified as a Fast Mover in the Feature Play quadrant, demonstrating its ability to keep pace with evolving customer needs. With a focus on scalability, reliability, and performance, Infinidat has strengthened its position as a viable competitor in the STaaS market. By continuing to expand hybrid cloud capabilities and enhancing its feature set, Infinidat is well-positioned to address the demands of enterprise workloads.”

The GigaOm report also highlights the Infinidat platform’s operational efficiency and hybrid multi-cloud support. As a standalone offering within Infinidat’s portfolio, the STaaS platform emphasizes operational efficiency through features such as proactive monitoring, intelligent tiering, and seamless scalability. It integrates well with hybrid multi-cloud environments with the InfuzeOS® Cloud Edition, supporting public cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure.

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

