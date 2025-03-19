Media Alert: Seedlip and Well+Good Present Bar Botanica

Visit Pop-Up at House of Good to Sip on Non-Alcoholic Seedlip Cocktails

VENICE, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Well+Good and Seedlip, the pioneer of the non-alcoholic spirits movement, for an immersive experience at Bar Botanica. Seedlip offers the perfect balance for those seeking a fresh cocktail experience. With four delicious, sugar-free, calorie-free flavors—Garden 108, Spice 94, Grove 42, and the new Notas de Agave—enjoy a cocktail without compromise.

WHAT: Channel good vibes and reimagine non-alcoholic cocktails at Bar Botanica. Visit the pop-up to sample Seedlip’s signature non-alcoholic spirits, feel inspired with aura photography and energetic readings, and get grounded in a vinyl listening lounge—all crafted to inspire reflection and renewal while savoring life’s special moments.

WHO: This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Friday, March 21 - Sunday March 23, open daily 12 to 7 p.m. PT.

WHERE: House of Good: 1212 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Unit C, Los Angeles, CA 90291

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.wellandgood.com/bar-botanica-seedlip-diageo/ .

About Well+Good

Well+Good is a health and wellness media brand, known for its journalistic integrity, expert-led editorial, and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Founded in 2010, Well+Good delivers inclusive content that makes the path to feeling good feel good—for everyone. By amplifying different perspectives, experiences, and stories, Well+Good helps people decide on the lifestyle changes that work for them. The female-founded company has been recognized as a vertical media leader and creates high-quality consumer events at House of Good, its real-life home in Venice, CA.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , LIVESTRONG.com, OnlyInYourState , and House of Good. World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

ABOUT SEEDLIP NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRITS:

Seedlip changed the social scene and reinvented cocktail culture when founder Ben Branson introduced the pioneering non-alcoholic spirit to the world in 2015. Carefully crafted from selected botanicals and spices, Seedlip brings a perfectly balanced, sophisticated, and flavorful cocktail experience to every occasion. Seedlip is not a gin, vodka, tequila or rum alternative - instead, it's a whole new way of drinking with original and distinct flavors, focused on bringing sophistication and experience to the moments that matter. Calorie-, sugar- and carbohydrate-free, Seedlip cocktails effortlessly offer more taste, balance, and fun to every seat at the table.

Seedlip honors its commitment to nature by donating a portion of its revenue to environmental grassroots charities, including The Ron Finley Project .

Seedlip is available in 700ml (SRP $32.00) as well as a variety of gift packs. Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 18 months and does not require refrigeration.

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Senior Director, PR

susan.turner@worldofgoodbrands.com

