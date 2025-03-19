Baltic Region’s Leading Scientific Event – RSU Research Week 2025 – to Take Place Next Week in Riga, Latvia

RIGA, Latvia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 24 to 28 March 2025, Riga Stradiņš University (RSU) will host one of the most significant scientific events in the Baltic region: RSU Research Week 2025. This biennial forum gathers scientists, academics, industry professionals, and policymakers to share cutting-edge research findings, foster interdisciplinary collaboration, and explore innovative solutions for healthcare and society.

The event will commence on 24 March with an Opening Plenary Session , led by RSU Rector and Research Week 2025 President, Prof. Aigars Pētersons, and featuring distinguished guests including President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, as well as keynote speakers Dr. Bertalan Meskó, Director of The Medical Futurist Institute, and Prof. Romain Meeusen from Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

RSU Research Week 2025 will open with the 11th International Student Conference on Health and Social Sciences . From 26 to 28 March, five international conferences will take place simultaneously: Knowledge for Use in Practice – focusing on medicine and healthcare, including a special section on Immunology and Neuroimmunology in Research and Clinical Practice, where a group of seven Lithuanian researchers will participate in discussions on the comprehensive study of primary immunodeficiencies and autoimmune diseases.

Society. Health. Welfare. – bringing together researchers, practitioners, and students from six disciplines: public health, psychology, environmental and occupational medicine, health management, social work, and nursing and midwifery. PLACES – an interdisciplinary conference uniting expertise in political science, law, economics, communication, and other social sciences. Innovation and Artificial Intelligence: The Path from Research to Practice will be held, bringing together experts, policy makers, and industry pioneers to explore the AI impact on medicine, healthcare and society.

This year, nearly 1,300 abstracts have been submitted from more than 40 countries, and 60 renowned experts from at least 19 countries—including from the Karolinska Institute, University College London, Amsterdam UMC, and the University of Helsinki—are among the expected guest speakers.

The previous RSU Research Week in 2023 attracted approximately 7,110 participants from 46 countries, both in person and online, reinforcing its international significance. All RSU Research Week 2025 events will be conducted in English and are free of charge.

The live stream of RSU Research Week will be available on the RSU Facebook page and here . However, the event will be held in person at Riga Stradiņš University (Dzirciema iela 16, Riga, LV-1007).

