Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market to Reach $751.4 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.9% CAGR | Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global chlorpheniramine maleate Market valued at $468.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $751.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.Download Free Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3975 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in the prevalence of allergic disorders such as allergic rhinitis, common cold, watery eyes, urticaria and various others, increase in urbanization and change in lifestyles and surge in technological advancement drive the growth of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market. However, potential side effects of chlorpheniramine maleate and availability of alternative medicines are hampering the chlorpheniramine maleate market growth. On the contrary, the growing level of air pollution in developing countries and surge in geriatric population are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the chlorpheniramine maleate market during the forecast period.The tablets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on dosage form, the tablets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of allergy and the easy availability of chlorpheniramine maleate tablets. The same segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.The allergy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the allergy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one third of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in prevalence of allergic conditions and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry across the world that provides chlorpheniramine maleate-based formulations to treat allergic disorders. However, the hay fever (allergic rhinitis) segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in prevalence of allergic rhinitis, a surge in demand for antihistamines and a rise in geriatric population.The hospital pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenue, as hospital pharmacies are a major source of distribution for chlorpheniramine maleate in various forms, including tablets, capsules, or liquid formulations. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3975 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenueand is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The chlorpheniramine maleate market in North America is mainly driven by advancement in healthcare infrastructure with easy access to healthcare services, including OTC medications for allergic conditions and increase in prevalence of allergic condition in this region. Leading Market Players: -Alkeem Laboratories LtdBayer AGGlaxoSmithKline plcJohnson & JohnsonMerck & Co. Inc.Novalab Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.Capellon PharmaceuticalsSun Pharmaceutical Industries LimitedViatris Inc.Zydus Lifesciences Limited. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

