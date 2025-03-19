Town of Lovell, Wyoming Settles Collective Intellectual Property Infringement Claims With Eastern Point Trust Company

Coal Creek Law of Cheyenne Wyoming announces, on behalf of its client Eastern Point Trust Company (Eastern Point), the final settlement and resolution of intellectual property infringement claims brought by Eastern Point against the Town of Lovell, Wyoming (Lovell). The settled claims included, but were not limited to, evidence of Lovell's infringement of Eastern Point’s Collective Intellectual Property.

Town Attorney Alexa Rolin of Copenhaver, Kitchen, and Kolpitcke is quoted in the March 6, 2025, Lovell Chronicle article (https://www.lovellchronicle.com/content/town-lovell-terminates-qsf-agreement-colorado-bank) as saying, “‘The town is no longer working with Flatirons in any capacity,’ she said. ‘The agreement is terminated.’” The same Chronicle article further stated, “In a follow-up interview on March 3, Rolin explained that the vote on the settlement agreement the previous week had the effect of an immediate termination of the QSF relationship with Flatirons Bank.”

Sam Kott, Vice President and Corporate Counsel, commented, “Eastern Point invested heavily in its pioneering intellectual property and leads the Qualified Settlement Fund industry in innovation and proprietary process development. We are grateful to the Town of Lovell’s leadership for quickly resolving the matter and ceasing all associated activities.” Additionally, Mr. Kott noted, “Without exception, Eastern Point will vigorously defend its property rights and pursue all infringements to the fullest extent of the law, which provides relief and enforcement through both civil and contractual rights avenues.”

In related comments, Edward “Ned” Armand, CEO and chairman of Eastern Point, observed, “Federal and state laws prohibit the misappropriation of trade secrets, industrial espionage, and related infringement activity. Eastern Point will, in every instance, enforce its rights using all available avenues and tools against all infringing parties.’ He stated, “No ethical businessperson will justify misappropriating or otherwise converting another business’s trade secrets and IP property as an allowable or defensible action.”

About Coal Creek Law

Coal Creek Law (Evans, Bush, Coppede & Wilkens) is an experienced Rocky Mountain and Great Plains law firm in Cheyenne, Wyoming. It provides legal counsel in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska. Coal Creek strives to provide results-oriented and value-driven legal support to individuals and businesses.

About Eastern Point Trust Company

Eastern Point Trust Company is a leading innovative trust and trust administration service provider that delivers personalized solutions for attorneys, individuals, families, and institutions. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and integrity, Eastern Point Trust Company offers a comprehensive range of trust-based and ministerial solutions. Moreover, it continues to lead the way in the trust and settlement administration industry, focusing on innovation, speed, and customer satisfaction. Eastern Point Trust Company is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower the Qualified Settlement Fund Administration and settlement industry to achieve its goals.

Contact:

Sam Kott

Phone: 855-222-7513 (#217)

Email: SamKott@easternpointservices.com

Website: www.easternpointtrust.com

