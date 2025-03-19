Cronos Appoints Anna Shlimak as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced the appointment of Anna Shlimak as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Ms. Shlimak, who previously served as Cronos’ Chief Strategy Officer, will succeed James Holm who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities and will remain with the Company through April 18, 2025 to ensure a seamless transition.

Ms. Shlimak has been an integral part of Cronos’ leadership team for the last seven years, playing a key role in shaping the Company’s strategy, operational efficiencies, and engagement with the financial and investment community. During her tenure, she has led many strategic initiatives including cost optimization, revenue growth, and building Cronos’ corporate brand, which have positioned the Company for long-term success.

“I am incredibly pleased Anna Shlimak is stepping into the Chief Financial Officer role,” said Mike Gorenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. “Anna has been an essential part of our senior leadership team. With a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of driving financial performance, operational efficiency and strategic growth, Anna is the ideal leader to help drive our financial strategy and next phase of growth.

Mr. Gorenstein continued, “I want to sincerely thank James for his contributions to Cronos. He played an important role in improving our finance functions and has worked to build a robust Finance team. His commitment to Cronos has been essential and I thank James for everything he’s contributed to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Holm said, “I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the past two and a half years and look forward to watching the Cronos team continue to deliver strong results. Under Anna’s leadership, I’m confident the Company will continue to grow and lead the cannabis industry on a global scale.”

Ms. Shlimak said, “I am honored to step into the role of CFO and continue working alongside our talented teams. Cronos is committed to building exceptional cannabis brands and products that enhance experiences, and I am excited to lead our financial and strategic growth as we continue to expand and drive performance. As we enter the next phase of growth, I look forward to driving long-term value for our shareholders, employees, and consumers.”

About Anna Shlimak

Anna recently served as the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer and was responsible for managing and directing the organization’s corporate strategy, investor relations, communications, government affairs, and information systems departments. Prior to joining Cronos, Anna was the Head of Investor Relations at Quest Partners LLC, a research-driven alternative investment firm. Anna was responsible for business development, investor reporting, marketing, and communication initiatives for the fund. Before that, Anna held a range of roles at the New York Stock Exchange in both the New York and London offices. She received a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about transition plans with respect to the Company’s Chief Financial Officer role; the Company’s growth, industry leadership, success and financial strategy; long-term value for the Company’s shareholders, employees and consumers; and the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.