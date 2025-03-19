FTI Consulting’s Technology Segment Adds Data Privacy and Information Governance Expert

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Steven Stein as a Senior Managing Director within the Technology segment’s Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice in North America.

Mr. Stein, who is based in Chicago, brings a wealth of experience in data privacy and information governance leadership to his role. He develops and implements data risk and compliance programs for clients across industries including financial services, healthcare and energy.

With a strong focus on the use of technology to enable defensible data disposition, data privacy, records management, legal hold, litigation readiness and other information governance functions, Mr. Stein helps clients establish procedures to improve the use of data, mitigate risk and reduce costs. He also advises clients on the management of large data stores to support artificial intelligence and other analytics initiatives.

“We’re seeing a renewed focus among our clients on making investments in information governance to support litigation readiness across emerging data sources, as well as to bolster AI objectives,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “Steve brings extensive expertise in analyzing gaps in privacy, security and compliance programs to drive improvements and reduce risk. His contributions and leadership will play an important role in helping our clients adapt in the face of an evolving and uncertain period of legal, regulatory and technological variability.”

Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. Stein served as an Advisory Principal and the Chief Confidentiality and Privacy Officer at a Big Four accounting firm, where he implemented organizational redesign of privacy accountability and operations. He is also a former civil litigation attorney and has served as a technical consultant on discovery matters for clients involved in federal and state litigation.

Mr. Stein added, “The requirements and best practices surrounding information governance, compliance and data privacy are continually changing, and at an increasing pace due to technological advancements and global regulatory activity. Clients are looking for guidance to better understand their digital risk, manage their data, proactively mitigate privacy exposures and leverage technology to optimize processes. FTI Technology has an incredible team of professionals, and I look forward to collaborating across our practices to enhance our clients’ preparation for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

