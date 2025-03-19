Habit Burger & Grill Drops Tempura Avocado Wedges: The New “IT” Side, Crispy, Creamy & Going Viral

Crispy, creamy, totally crave-worthy: Tempura Avocado Wedges drop March 19

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fried avocado is having a moment—more like a decade. And Habit Burger & Grill is taking this "It" food and turning it into the ultimate crispy-meets-creamy indulgence. Introducing Tempura Avocado Wedges: golden, tempura-fried avocado with a light, crunchy batter infused with serrano and cilantro, giving way to warm, buttery inside. Served with Habit’s signature house-made ranch, it’s the ultimate crave-worthy obsession for avocado lovers.

“I was inspired by all the fried avocado hype on social media,” said Jason Triail, Habit’s Executive Chef. “I wanted to bring that same energy to something unexpected. This is avocado like you’ve never had it before. The contrast of textures, the crispy, airy tempura with the rich, creamy avocado, makes it snackable, dippable, and totally freakin’ addictive.”

To celebrate the launch, Habit teamed up with Foodbeast for an exclusive Avo-Lanche Experience, a one-of-a-kind art show dedicated to avocado culture. Hosted by UNFILTERED podcast creators Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, the event featured three levels of avocado-inspired artwork from an incredible lineup of artists*.

Guests mixed, mingled, and toasted among the artwork, leading up to the night’s biggest surprise—at 7:15, trays of crispy avocado wedges descended, delivering the first bite of Habit’s latest innovation with a countdown to a synchronized crunch. Outside, the Habit food truck kept the crispy goodness flowing, ensuring no one left hungry.

Watch Zane & Heath’s recap of the Avo-Lanche Experience, HERE!

Tempura Avocado Wedges officially launch today Wednesday, March 19! Available for a limited time, these crispy, golden wedges put a bold new twist on a fan-favorite ingredient. Get them at participating Habit Burger & Grill restaurants while supplies last!

*Featured Artists:

Soraya Yousefi (@shy.jpeg), Krysta Grasso (@unlikely.fox), Ruby Perman, Albert Lopez Jr. (@Tacosalamicroonda), Alicia Rojas (@alicitarojas), Dino Perez (@hoy_to_esperare), Roger Reyes (@rogereyesr), Katty Torres (@funday_collective), Alkaid Ramirez (@totesthewizard), Tristan Cruz (@t_crux), Beverly Salas (@beverlysalas), Ray Vargas (@rayvargas3), William Camargo (@billythecamera), Von Summers (@vonsummer), Gabby (@gaby.is).

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Newsweek, Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a473bb-5b16-4e2b-9db6-233ee621761a

Habit Burger & Grill Drops Tempura Avocado Wedges: Crispy, creamy, totally crave-worthy: Habit Burger & Grill's Tempura Avocado Wedges drop March 19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.