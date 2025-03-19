Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market to Reach $8.4Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.8% CAGR | Pfizer Inc.

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment industry generated $4.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $8.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy, initiatives by government organizations, and increase in the demand for SMA drugs for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy drive the growth of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market. However, the high cost of the SMA drugs is hampering the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market growth. On the contrary, the increase in R&D activities are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market during the forecast period.Request Sample of the Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/107628 The type 1 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the type 1 segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in number of people with type 1 SMA has led to a rise in the demand for SMA drugs to treat this type of disease.The parenteral segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on route of administration, the parenteral segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of parenteral medications as they provide high efficacy and immediate therapeutic effect of parenteral treatments, as compared to other administration routes, and shows rapid absorption of the therapeutic agents. However, the oral segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for convenient and patient-friendly treatment options as the oral medications provide a more accessible and easier administration route compared to other forms such as intravenous or intrathecal injections.The hospitals to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market revenue. This is attributed to availability of wide range of treatment options along with trained medical staff and rise in number of patient admissions in hospitals for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. However, the others segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the shift towards specialty clinics and home care along with rise in number of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) cases and the availability of SMA treatment at home care settings drive the demand for SMA drugs.For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107628 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, availability of approved spinal muscular atrophy drugs and high healthcare expenditures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in awareness of spinal muscular atrophy, and a rise in number of people affected with spinal muscular atrophy.Leading Market Players: -BiogenCytokineticsHanugen TheraputicsNMD Phrama A/SNovartis AGF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Pfizer Inc.Scholar Rock Holding CorporationBeijing Jinlan Gene Technology Co., Ltd.Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

