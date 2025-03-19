Excellence Award for a Powerhouse Who is Conquering the Stage

Expert Peggy Pleines at the Award Ceremony of the International Speaker Event in Wiesbaden/Germany; Photo: Justin Bockey Excellence_Award_Speaker_Peggy_Pleines

Peggy Pleines again proves her talent for inspiring change.. Decision-making is our ultimate superpower, shaping the future with every choice we make

NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How Peggy Pleines, a Visionary Entrepreneur and Industry Expert , is Revolutionizing the Speaker World with Her "Superpower Decision"Peggy Pleines, a distinguished entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience, has once again proven her ability to inspire and drive meaningful change. On March 13, 2025, she triumphed in an international competition among 230 top speakers from 28 nations, earning the prestigious Excellence Award in Wiesbaden, Germany. Her electrifying keynote on "Superpower Decision" captivated the audience with clarity, energy, and bold symbolism—demonstrating her extraordinary ability to ignite action and transformation.Decision-Making as the Key to GrowthWith decades of entrepreneurial expertise, Peggy Pleines understands that conscious and courageous decision-making is the foundation of lasting success. "Decisions are the driving force behind our growth," she declared passionately on stage. She doesn’t just embrace this philosophy—she lives and teaches it, mentoring entrepreneurs and businesses seeking clarity, differentiation, and sustainable growth. Her core message is simple yet profound: Those who fail to decide remain stagnant—those who take bold action shape the future.A Speech That Shook and InspiredPeggy Pleines doesn’t just speak—she delivers an experience that resonates on a deep level. In a moment of powerful symbolism, she used a visually striking metaphor to expose the three greatest barriers to decisive action:Fear of making decisions – "It paralyzes our creative power!"The illusion that holding on equals security – "True security only comes from the courage to change."The ego that keeps us invisible – "Only those who choose to be seen become magnetic.”To reinforce this message, she symbolically removed a piece of clothing for each limiting belief, bringing the concept to life in a way that left the audience breathless. The impact was immediate: clarity, empowerment, and the undeniable realization that letting go of outdated fears is the only path forward.Standing Ovations for a VisionaryThe reaction was nothing short of extraordinary—thunderous applause, standing ovations, and an audience visibly transformed. Peggy Pleines didn’t just deliver a keynote; she ignited a movement. One attendee summed it up best: "I have never seen a speaker who touched me so deeply and, at the same time, compelled me to take action."A Powerhouse of Leadership and InspirationWith this Top Speaker Award, Peggy Pleines marks yet another milestone in her already remarkable journey as an entrepreneur and thought leader. Her message is unmistakable: Decision-making is the ultimate power to create, innovate, and lead.Anyone who has experienced her live knows one thing for certain: Peggy Pleines is here to transform the speaker world— and beyond—with bold clarity, innovation, and leadership.

