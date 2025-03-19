Revolutionizing Car Buying: How the Online Market is Redefining Convenience, Transparency, and the Future of Auto Sales

Preference of OEMs for end-to-end online sales, penetration of third-party marketplaces on the web, and rise in off-lease cars & subscription services.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several OEMs have started experimenting with online sales to deliver a better online experience for their clients, including better price transparency, the ease of shopping from home, and a digital payment process. For instance, in February 2019, PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares stated aims to push online sales by more than 1,500% from 6,000 units in 2018 to 100,000 by the end of 2021. Also, Volkswagen is uniting the launch of its new range of electric vehicles with the release of a new IT infrastructure that will enable online vehicle sales on a considerably large extent. In addition, in June 2019, the responsible members of the board for marketing and sales at Daimler, Britta Seeger, announced that the OEM would sell 25% of its vehicles online by 2025. In Europe, automakers such as Dacia, Volvo, Hyundai, Jaguar, Alpine, Mitsubishi, BMW, Land Rover, and Mini, are directing online sales in selected markets. However, still the adoption of these online platforms and stores remains a bit low and the customer experience they offer needs to be improved. For example, Hyundai and Audi only make a small series of models, which are available online. Many others either do not provide a trade-in option or limit purchase options to new cars. Furthermore, for most OEMs, the online sales share still remains low and foreseen to grow in near future.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global online car buying market size generated $237.93 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $722.79 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10067 The advancements in technology such as the development of the internet, use of e-commerce sites & applications to boost the demand for business, and introduction of hybrid and electric vehicle has changed the buyer position in the market. With the help of online technologies, consumers are becoming knowledgeable about the vehicle, on road price of new cars and residual value, third party profit margin and others for pre-owned vehicles. Moreover, rapid urbanization, surge in internet connectivity, and developments in the telecom sector have allowed for a much-better information flow for people. These factors are being rapidly used by online car sellers to advertise their vehicles and spread the details about them. This online platform has smoothly increased the sales process and enables more stakeholders to sell and buy cars. The supply side of this market has more weightage than the demand side and transparency through knowledge has changed the dynamics and managed to turn customer intelligence to their advantage, thereby projected to increase the online car sales in the future.However, unorganized pre-owned car sales and lack of regularization hamper the growth of the global market. Moreover, advent of e-commerce & online technologies, steady increase in organized/semi organized sales in emerging countries, and growth in electric vehicle as well as other alternative fuel vehicle business across the globe and demand for car sharing services are projected to offer rewarding opportunities for the growth of the global online car buying market 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10067 Third-party online marketplaces offer a platform for professional dealers and private sellers to market their new as well as used vehicles to a large online customer. Customers can easily go through the available offerings and have quick and convenient access to product information and prices and can instantly access to a wide array of available vehicles and custom suggestion and recommendations, easy benchmarking and price comparisons with less or even no paperwork along with at-home trade-ins and deliveries of vehicles. In addition, sellers can pay the marketplace to advertise their product. For each transaction that takes place via the online platform, they pay a fee to the marketplace. Online brokers such as Carwow work in a similar manner. They connect car buyers and sellers via their online platform. However, unlike online marketplaces, customers do not browse from a list of available offers. Growing internet users, third-party market places and platforms across the globe is expected to strengthen the online car buying market during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the online car buying market include 𝐀𝐬𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐮𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐨𝐱 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝟏 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐞𝐂𝐚𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬By Vehicle TypeHatchbackSedanSUVOthersBy Propulsion TypePetrolDieselOthersBy CategoryPre-Owned VehicleNew VehicleBy Region𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚U.S.CanadaMexico𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞UKGermanyFranceItalyRest of Europe𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-car-buying-market/purchase-options 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜ChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaRest of Asia-Pacific𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀Latin AmericaMiddle EastAfrica𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘👉In 2020, by vehicle type, the SUV segment generated the highest revenue.👉In 2020, by propulsion type, the petrol segment was the highest revenue contributor.👉 In 2020, by category, the pre-owned vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor.👉In 2020, region-wise, North America contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 