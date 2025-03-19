Chlorinated Isopropane Market Set for 4.9% CAGR Growth, Hitting USD 496.0 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rising Demand in Agrochemical Sector Drives Chlorinated Isopropane Market Evolution; U.S. and China Dominate Production

Rockville, MD, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the chlorinated isopropane market was valued at USD 293.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The chlorinated isopropane market is set for significant growth due to its recognition by industries and the various effectiveness of the versatile chemical compound within different applications. This chemical derive from isopropanol finds extensive application in pharmaceuticals concerning drug formulation and synthesis, with high-purity solvents of utmost importance to ensure quality control and compliance regulations. There is increasing demand for chlorinated isopropane as a key active in pesticides and herbicides in the agrochemical industry. Since agricultural practices worldwide are being refined to address concerns over food security, the contributions of chlorinated isopropane to agricultural productivity are becoming of greater importance.

For example, In May 2023, Hebei Guochen Chemical collaborated with an innovation partnership in a European chemical firm to produce environmental-friendly chlorinated solvents, including chlorinated isopropanes. The production model innovates in reducing the environmental risks and dangers associated with improved products. This collaboration suits Hebei Guochen Chemical's commitment to sustainability efforts and international market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The chlorinated isopropane market is projected to grow at 9% CAGR and reach USD 496.0 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 188.6 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 9% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 70.5 million

“Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, growing need for high-purity solvents in various applications will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Improved the efficiency and sustainability of chlorinated isopropanes production. Companies have clear targets for enhancement of their operations to minimize damage to the environment while satisfying soaring demand from pharmacy and agrochemical sectors. Manufacturers invest heavily in new-generation technologies and modern formulations, enhancing their position by capturing new potential markets and demonstrating compliance with emergent regulatory compliances.

In May 2023, Hebei Guochen Chemical declared the expansion of its chlorinated isopropanes production capacity at its plant in Hebei Province, China. The reason behind this step is to fill the increasing demand for chlorinated solvents and intermediates applied in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals all over the world. The plan includes the construction of new state-of-the-art production technologies with higher efficiency and lower environmental influence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the chlorinated isopropane market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Type (Monochlorinated Isopropane, Dichlorinated Isopropane, Trichlorinated Isopropane), Application (Solvents, Chemical Intermediates, Pesticides and Herbicides, Flame Retardants, Polymers and Resins, Research and Development), Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Laboratory Grade), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

