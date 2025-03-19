Temenos to open Innovation Hub for banking technology in Central Florida

New center in Central Florida will be home to up to 200 technology and product developers focused on banking innovation and collaboration with US clients

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a market leader in banking technology, today announced the opening of a new Innovation Hub in Central Florida—bringing its technology development closer to US clients and accelerating the future of banking.

Expanding its US footprint, Temenos will recruit approximately 200 technology and product developers at the new hub, fueling cutting-edge research and development for US-specific banking solutions powered by transformative technologies like Generative AI (GenAI).

This modern, collaborative space is designed for hands-on co-innovation, enabling Temenos, its clients, and partners to work side by side in developing real-world banking solutions. Financial institutions visiting the hub will gain direct access to the latest technology and work alongside Temenos experts to shape the next generation of banking.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, said: “We’re delighted to launch our Innovation Hub in Central Florida, a growing tech center that provides access to top talent. This investment is in line with our strategy and commitment to the US market, further investing in our product, expanding our go-to-market capabilities and scaling through strategic partnerships. By bringing our technology development closer to our American clients, we’re accelerating customer-centric innovation tailored for the US market.”

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: “The Temenos Innovation Hub is a game-changer for Temenos and our US clients. With our relentless focus on innovation—investing around 20% of revenues in R&D—this center will be a powerhouse for building the future of banking. It’s not just about showcasing our market-leading solutions; it’s about collaborating with our clients and partners to solve real challenges and drive the next wave of banking technology with our US clients and partners.”

Temenos has engaged with the Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) to facilitate the opening of the new Innovation Hub. This partnership will help Temenos to build stronger relationships with the tech community in Central Florida, access top talent and make the most of incentives such as training grants.

Temenos joins a number of leading high-tech firms and banks in Central Florida with easy access to the thriving tech ecosystem and the wider Florida High Tech Corridor. As the ninth-fastest growing place in the United States1, Orlando is emerging as a major technology center with tech job growth projected at 27% by 20302.

The area benefits from the presence of The University of Central Florida (UCF), one of the US’s largest universities, and a number of STEM-focused institutions. This will give Temenos access to a large pool of top tech talent, as well as the potential for partnerships to drive future innovation.

Tim Giuliani, President and CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership, said: “With strong infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and an expanding tech ecosystem, Central Florida is a prime location for tech companies looking to grow and innovate. We are pleased to see Temenos expanding in our region, and our team at the Orlando Economic Partnership is proud to continue supporting their expansion by connecting them to the right locations and resources. The investment in its Innovation Hub will create hundreds of high-skilled jobs and further strengthens our reputation as the destination for innovation in financial services.”

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading platform for banking, serving clients in 150 countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. Top performing banks using Temenos software achieve cost-income ratios almost half the industry average and returns on equity 2x the industry average. Their IT spend on growth and innovation is also 2x the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

____________________________

1 https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/fastest-growing-places

2 https://www.cio.com/article/304356/10-fastest-growing-us-tech-hubs-for-it-talent.html

Media Contacts Scott Rowe & Michael Anderson Temenos Global Public Relations Tel: +44 20 7423 3857 Email: press@temenos.com Gabriel Goonetillake Temenos Team at Edelman Smithfield Tel: +44 7813 407710 Temenos@EdelmanSmithfield.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.