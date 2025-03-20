Friction Pendulum Bearing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.98% and will Reach USD 1.28 billion by 2034

Friction Pendulum Bearing Market

The Friction Pendulum Bearing Market is segmented by Bearing Type into Sliding Friction Pendulum Bearing and Rolling Friction Pendulum Bearing.

As the need for earthquake-resistant infrastructure continues to rise, friction pendulum bearings are emerging as a crucial solution for enhancing structural resilience.” — Market Research Future

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The friction pendulum bearing market is witnessing steady growth due to its increasing adoption in earthquake-resistant infrastructure. Friction pendulum bearings are advanced seismic isolation devices designed to enhance structural stability by absorbing and dissipating seismic energy. These bearings are widely used in bridges, buildings, and other critical structures to mitigate earthquake-induced forces and prolong structural integrity.The Friction Pendulum Bearing Market Size was estimated at 0.59 (USD Billion) in 2024. The Friction Pendulum Bearing Industry is expected to grow from 0.64(USD Billion) in 2025 to 1.28 (USD Billion) by 2034. The Friction Pendulum Bearing Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 7.98% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034).The market is primarily driven by the growing emphasis on earthquake-resistant construction, government regulations promoting seismic safety, and technological advancements in structural engineering. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure modernization, and increasing awareness of disaster preparedness further contribute to market expansion. However, challenges such as high installation costs and limited adoption in developing regions may hinder growth. Nevertheless, ongoing research and development, coupled with increased investments in resilient infrastructure, present significant growth opportunities for the market.Prominent players in the Friction Pendulum Bearing Market include:KELZA Engineering, S Industrial Minerals, Mabey Bridge, FIP Industriale, ENEGI, NSK Ltd., WSP Group, Ing. Lombardi S.r.l., Trelleborg AB, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Zandonini spa, VibroAcoustic Consultants Inc., Reed Mallik Ltd., WISON Engineering Ltd., Zenith Technologies LLC (ZTech)Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges (DROC) of the Friction Pendulum Bearing MarketDrivers:• Rising Demand for Seismic-Resistant Structures – Increasing occurrences of earthquakes and natural disasters have heightened the need for advanced seismic isolation solutions.• Government Regulations and Building Codes – Strict building codes and regulatory mandates worldwide are encouraging the adoption of friction pendulum bearings in infrastructure projects.• Infrastructure Development and Urbanization – Growing investments in bridges, high-rise buildings, and public infrastructure are boosting demand for seismic protection systems.• Technological Advancements in Engineering – Innovations in material science and structural engineering have improved the efficiency and durability of friction pendulum bearings.• Increased Awareness of Structural Safety – Rising awareness of earthquake-resistant designs among architects, engineers, and developers is driving market growth.Request a Sample Copy of this Report atRestraints:• High Installation and Maintenance Costs – The initial costs of friction pendulum bearings, along with periodic maintenance requirements, may deter widespread adoption.• Limited Adoption in Developing Countries – Budget constraints and a lack of awareness in certain regions slow down market penetration.• Complexity in Retrofitting Existing Structures – Integrating seismic isolation systems into older buildings can be technically challenging and costly.Opportunities:• Growing Investments in Smart and Resilient Cities – Governments and private sectors are investing in earthquake-resistant urban infrastructure, creating new market opportunities.• Advancements in Material Science – Research into new materials and coatings for friction pendulum bearings can enhance performance and cost-effectiveness.• Emerging Markets in High-Risk Seismic Zones – Expanding urbanization in earthquake-prone regions presents lucrative growth prospects for the market.• Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Resilience – Collaborative efforts between governments and private firms to enhance structural safety can boost adoption rates.Secure Your Copy of the Report:Challenges:• Lack of Standardization in Some Regions – Variability in building codes and standards across different countries can pose challenges for manufacturers and suppliers.• Competition from Alternative Seismic Isolation Technologies – Other seismic protection solutions, such as lead-rubber bearings and elastomeric isolators, create competitive pressures.• Economic Uncertainty Affecting Infrastructure Spending – Economic downturns and budget constraints can lead to delays in large-scale infrastructure projects, impacting market growth.Read More: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/friction-pendulum-bearing-market-27998 Table of ContentsSECTION I: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND KEY HIGHLIGHTSEXECUTIVE SUMMARY• Market Overview• Key Findings• Market Segmentation• Competitive Landscape• Challenges and Opportunities• Future OutlookSECTION II: SCOPING, METHODOLOGY AND MARKET STRUCTURESECTION III: QUALITATIVE ANALYSISSECTION IV: QUANTITATIVE ANALYSISSECTION V: COMPETITIVE ANALYSISLIST Of tablesLIST Of figuresContinue…

