The latest market insights on agrochemicals have been published by Allied Market Research, which forecasts that the industry is expected to account for $315.3 billion by 2030. The study further highlights that the sector was valued at $231.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030. The quantitative and qualitative analysis of the agrochemicals market gives stakeholders a clear view of the industry landscape. In addition to market size and share, the report provides a comprehensive evaluation of segmentation depending on type and pesticides.

Key Factors Influencing the Market

The AMR report provides a comprehensive analysis of the main drivers of market growth, offering valuable insights into the industry's current landscape. It identifies the key forces shaping market expansion, supported by analytical tools like Porter's five forces analysis. The AMR report states that exponential population growth coupled with rising global food demand is the major factor impacting the growth of the agrochemicals market. Moreover, soil degradation, urbanization, and climate change are reducing cultivable land, pushing farmers to use agrochemicals for improved crop yields, thereby accelerating the growth of the global market. In addition, genetically modified and hybrid crops require specific agrochemicals like fertilizers and pesticides to maximize output, which is a potential driver of the industry.

The report not only highlights the drivers but also provides a detailed analysis of the key restraints, offering a deeper understanding of the challenges shaping the industry's landscape. Toxic side effects of pesticides and chemical fertilizers on human health and ecosystems are leading to restrictions and reduced adoption, which significantly hamper the market growth. Contrarily, the research report provides a thorough evaluation of key investment opportunities. Innovations in precision agriculture, smart fertilizers, and bio-based pesticides are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the sector during the forecast period.

Best Agrolife Ltd. Wins PMFAI 2025 Innovation Award

Best Agrolife Ltd., a leading agrochemical pesticide manufacturer in India, received the "Outstanding Innovation and Chemical Synthesis Award" at the PMFAI Awards 2025 in Dubai in January, recognizing its advancements in agrochemical synthesis.

The company leads in developing safer, more efficient chemical processes, earning multiple patents and reducing toxicity in agrochemical products. Its R&D efforts focus on improving yields while catering to both Indian and global markets.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis in the AMR study offers valuable insights into leading players in the agrochemicals market, covering their investments, product portfolios, and key developments. It further provides a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, enabling stakeholders to assess the intensity of market competition. It also explores the strategies employed by major companies to boost revenue, expand their product offerings, and strengthen their market presence.

Key players profiled in the report include:

BASF SE
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Agrium Inc.
Dow AgroSciences LLC
The Mosaic Company
Syngenta AG
Monsanto Company
Bayer AG
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

In summary, the AMR study on the agrochemicals industry highlights key growth drivers and investment opportunities shaping the sector. The report's segmental analysis and competitive insights assist companies in developing well-rounded expansion strategies.

