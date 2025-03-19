Cable Material Market to Reach USD 20.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Electrical Infrastructure Expansion, Telecom Growth, and Renewable Energy Adoption at a 6.2% CAGR | FMI

The USA is a key market for cable materials, driven by the rising demand for high-performance cables in telecommunications, power transmission, and industrial applications. Key growth factors include the rapid expansion of 5G networks, increasing deployment of renewable energy infrastructure, and advancements in electric vehicle (EV) production. Additionally, investments in smart grid technology and data centers are fueling demand for durable and efficient cable materials. The presence of major cable manufacturers and the development of sustainable, recyclable insulation materials further support industry growth. The United States cable materials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2035.

NEWARK, Del, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cable material market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance insulation and sustainable materials in electrical wire and cable manufacturing. The surge in energy infrastructure development, telecommunications expansion, and industrial automation is fostering innovation in high-performance cable insulation materials for industrial use. As industries transition towards sustainability, sustainable and eco-friendly cable materials market trends are shaping the future of the sector.

The global cable material market is expected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated USD 10.9 billion in 2025, and is projected to expand to USD 20.1 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Market Trends and Key Growth Drivers

The cable material market is evolving with a strong emphasis on electrical wire and cable material innovations for 2025. Several key factors are contributing to the expansion of the industry:

Rising Demand for Flame-Retardant Cable Sheathing Materials – With growing safety concerns, industries are actively investing in global demand for flame-retardant cable sheathing materials to prevent electrical hazards. The adoption of fire-resistant cable coatings is increasing across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Best Materials for Underground and Submarine Power Cables – The development of deep-sea power transmission projects and underground electrical grids is boosting the demand for heat-resistant materials for high-voltage cables in extreme environments. Engineers and manufacturers are focusing on materials that enhance durability and longevity in challenging environments. Market Growth of Polymer-Based Cable Insulation Materials – Innovations in polymer-based cable sheathing and the rising use of thermosetting vs. thermoplastic cable materials are driving market growth. Thermoplastics, including polyethylene (PE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), are witnessing increased adoption due to their flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and durability. Role of Thermoplastics and Elastomers in Cable Manufacturing – The increasing reliance on thermosetting vs. thermoplastic cable materials has led to a surge in research and development. Elastomers such as ethylene propylene rubber (EPR) and silicone rubber are gaining traction for their superior heat resistance and insulation properties. Recyclable Cable Insulation Materials and Their Market Impact – As environmental concerns mount, manufacturers are shifting towards recyclable cable insulation materials and their market impact. The use of low-smoke, zero-halogen (LSZH) cable materials is expected to grow, as they significantly reduce toxic emissions in case of fire incidents.



“The cable materials market is poised for steady expansion, with major growth drivers including smart grid development, 5G deployment, and the rising demand for energy-efficient cables. The market is also witnessing a shift towards lightweight, high-performance materials such as advanced polymers and composite materials. Moreover, as sustainability regulations tighten, recyclable and biodegradable cable materials will likely gain prominence. Future opportunities will arise from technological advancements in power transmission, electrification of transport, and increasing infrastructure investments in emerging economies,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Technological Innovations in the Cable Material Market

The industry is witnessing rapid advancements in material technologies aimed at improving cable performance, safety, and sustainability. Some of the latest electrical wire and cable material innovations for 2025 include:

Development of Halogen-Free Cable Insulation Solutions – Growing regulatory compliance standards are pushing industries to adopt halogen-free cable insulation solutions that ensure safety and environmental sustainability.

– Growing regulatory compliance standards are pushing industries to adopt halogen-free cable insulation solutions that ensure safety and environmental sustainability. Dielectric Materials for High-Voltage Cables – Enhanced dielectric materials for high-voltage cables are being introduced to optimize energy transmission efficiency.

– Enhanced dielectric materials for high-voltage cables are being introduced to optimize energy transmission efficiency. UV-Resistant and Weatherproof Cable Materials – Industries operating in extreme weather conditions are increasingly using UV-resistant and weatherproof cable materials to ensure long-term durability.

– Industries operating in extreme weather conditions are increasingly using UV-resistant and weatherproof cable materials to ensure long-term durability. Advancements in Low-Smoke, Zero-Halogen (LSZH) Cable Materials – The rise of eco-conscious construction and electrical projects is leading to the broader adoption of low-smoke, zero-halogen (LSZH) cable materials, which minimize environmental hazards.

Key Players and Market Projections

Leading companies in the cable material market are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the properties of industrial-grade cable materials worldwide.

Major industry players are

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric Industries

LS Cable & System

Southwire Company, LLC

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Cable

Belden Inc.

TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Leoni AG

According to market analysts, the cable material market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR over the next decade. The demand for copper and aluminum wire insulation technologies is expected to remain strong due to increasing electricity consumption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Regional Market Insights

North America – The North American market is expected to witness robust growth due to the modernization of electrical grids and increasing investment in the best materials for underground and submarine power cables. Europe – The stringent environmental regulations in Europe are accelerating the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly cable materials market trends, with a significant shift towards halogen-free and recyclable materials. Asia-Pacific – Emerging economies such as China and India are seeing high adoption rates of polymer-based cable insulation materials, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Middle East & Africa – The expansion of renewable energy projects is propelling demand for heat-resistant materials for high-voltage cables in extreme environments in this region.

Key Segments

By Material Type:

XLPE

PVC

HDPE

Rubber

Others



By End Use Industry:

Electrical

Telecom/Datacom Cable

By Application:

Power Cable

Ext & Int. Telecom

Winding Wire

Fiber Optic Cables

LV energy



