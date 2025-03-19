“Debut@Macao” and Four Other Themed Matching Sessions to Be Launched at 2025MIECF

MACAU, March 19 - In alignment with the nation’s “dual carbon” goals and the “two new” policies of promoting large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-in of consumer goods, the 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) will introduce debut elements and arrange five themed matching sessions to create an international environmental communication and co-operation platform for domestic and international exhibitors and traders, thus opening up international business opportunities for environmental protection.

Five themed matching sessions are set to facilitate green co-operation

The five themed matching sessions will cover topics such as debut projects, international green and low-carbon development, environmentally friendly project matching for public institutions from Macao and Hengqin, supply and demand of green buildings, and collaboration and exchanges among integrated tourism and leisure enterprises. In particular, the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session” will provide a promotion and matching platform for green innovation projects through project roadshows and business matching.

Interested traders can register in advance for Green Matching by scanning the QR code on the attached poster or by visiting https://www.macaomiecf.com/miecf2025/event/green-matching. Participants will be matched with suitable partners based on their requests for on-site meetings.

In addition, the MIECF Chatbot will be introduced at the event, using AI technology to provide event information and push exhibitor details based on traders’ matching preferences to enhance the exhibition experience and matching efficiency.

MIECF fosters international green co-operation and exchanges

A buyer from Brazil has established business ties with mainland enterprises during the past two MIECF editions, making progress in solar power and carbon credit co-operation, and plans to further expand their collaborations to the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. A Shanghai-based low-carbon technology institute wishes to promote its environmental and technological projects through MIECF, and to explore opportunities for green finance collaboration with Macao financial institutions.

Furthermore, the head of an environmental technology enterprise in Guangzhou noted that participation in MIECF has helped them expand their networks and resource channels, citing successful precise matching in past events based on industry needs, which has effectively promoted environmental co-operation and exchanges.

The “Green Transformation Service Counter” will continue to be set up

The 2025MIECF will continue to set up the “Green Transformation Service Counter” to provide consultation services in areas such as ESG, green certification and green technology transition for enterprises seeking to drive green transition.

Under the theme “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities”, the 2025MIECF will be held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 27 to 29 March.

For more information about the 2025MIECF, please contact the Event Manager via email at info@macaomiecf.com or on (853) 8798 9675. You can also visit our official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com or follow our official WeChat account “MIECF”.