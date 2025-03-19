Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong addresses Nation Brand Forum, 19 Mar

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong will on Wednesday, 19 March 2025 deliver an address at the 7th annual Nation Brand Forum. The event will be held under the theme; "Forging Partnerships to Advance Global Competitiveness".

The Nation Brand Forum (NBF) is Brand South Africa’s flagship annual forum to mobilise, engage and collaborate with diverse stakeholders to shape a coherent agenda for a compelling nation brand image, reputation and competitiveness.

The event will unite government leaders, industry pioneers, civil society representatives, and grassroots innovators to collaboratively shape South Africa’s Nation Brand; and will delve into strategies that harness the country’s diverse assets and innovative potential – from high-level discussions on G20/B20 initiatives to practical insights on local enterprise and community projects.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Houghton Hotel

For more information, please contact:

Mr Mosimanegape Moleme

Cell: 081 048 8971