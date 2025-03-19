JOP Partners with Strategy Deployment Limited to Help Businesses Achieve Their Goals More Effectively

JOP partners with SDL to expand in the UK, bringing its OKR and CPM solutions to businesses with localized support for seamless adoption and growth.

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOP (Joy of Performing), a leading provider of OKR and Continuous Performance Management (CPM) software, is excited to announce its partnership with Strategy Deployment Limited ( SDL ) to strengthen its presence in the UK market.Through this partnership, SDL will help bring JOP’s powerful OKR and performance management platform to businesses across the UK, providing localised support and expertise to ensure seamless adoption. This collaboration marks a significant step in JOP’s global expansion, making it easier for UK-based organisations to implement structured goal-setting and continuous performance management.Bringing JOP’s OKR Solution Closer to UK BusinessesWith deep expertise in operational performance, SDL will work closely with organisations in the UK to support the implementation of JOP’s OKR and CPM solutions. By providing hands-on guidance and regional insights, SDL will help businesses align their teams, track progress, and achieve their strategic objectives more effectively.A Shared Vision for Business Growth“Expanding into the UK market with SDL is an exciting step forward for JOP,” said JOP CEO Gaurav Sabharwal. “With their expertise, we can better support UK organisations in their journey toward improved goal alignment, accountability, and performance.”Steve Matthews, CEO at SDL, added: “We’re excited to collaborate with JOP to businesses in the UK. We aim to ensure organisations have the right tools and support to successfully implement and benefit from JOP’s solutions.”Looking AheadWith SDL as a key partner in the UK, businesses can expect a seamless experience in adopting and utilizing JOP’s solutions. This partnership ensures that UK organizations receive the support they need to drive business success with structured goal-setting and continuous performance tracking.About JOPJOP (Joy of Performing) is a leading provider of OKR and Continuous Performance Management (CPM) software, helping businesses set, track, and achieve strategic goals while fostering a culture of alignment, accountability, and continuous improvement.About Strategy Deployment LimitedStrategy Deployment Limited (SDL) is a UK-based firm specializing in helping businesses enhance performance through structured goal management. Through its collaboration with JOP, SDL provides localized support and expertise to organizations looking to implement JOP’s OKR and performance management solutions effectively.

